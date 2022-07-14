"It is what it is" - Source close to Zach Wilson's family provides fresh insight into Jets QB's rumored hookup with his mom's best friend 

For Zach Wilson, the 2022 NFL offseason was business as usual. Sit back, relax, and crack a cold one or two with the boys. But little did he know that he would end up finding himself at the epicenter of one of the most viral storylines of the offseason.

In case you missed it, the NFL world was taken by storm when the Jets QB's ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, accused Wilson of sleeping with his mother's best friend. This response, of course, came after some fans hurled abuse at her for dating the QB's former best friend and college teammate Dax Milne.

Forrest @utahforrest So this is the backfire of the century:



Dax Milne posts on Instagram with Zach Wilson’s long time former girlfriend, Abbey.



Abbey receives tons of negative comments and attempts to defame Zach by outing that he banged his mom’s friend.



Internet:



He got that dawg in him! So this is the backfire of the century: Dax Milne posts on Instagram with Zach Wilson’s long time former girlfriend, Abbey. Abbey receives tons of negative comments and attempts to defame Zach by outing that he banged his mom’s friend. Internet: He got that dawg in him!

This obviously got everyone talking. Who is it this person that Wilson is rumored to have hooked up with? And is there even any truth to this claim by Gile? Well, a source close to the family approached by The Sun claims it's all just fodder for the masses:

"That's just crazy, it's just a bunch of BS. We're doing good, it's just gossip and actually kinda funny. But hey, it is what it is."

The publication reached out to Lisa Wilson as well, the Jets QB's mother, but she was not available for comment. The internet, though, has had a field day with the story and the memes have been coming in left, right and center. Take this gem for example.

🐐 @TheGOATFollower Zach Wilson's friends realizing he wasn't kidding when he said "your mom" Zach Wilson's friends realizing he wasn't kidding when he said "your mom" https://t.co/r71OP7VpZ3

Zach Wilson's former BYU teammate Dax Milne an NFL player as well

Dax Milne was a relatively unknown entity before being thrust into the spotlight thanks to this once-in-a-lifetime story. Born in Utah, Milne was a wide receiver at BYU and played alongside the now Jets QB from 2018 to 2020. The two were roommates and teammates during their time at the Mormon school.

Back in high school, Milne was part of three state championship teams in football and two in basketball. The wide receiver ultimately decided to pursue football and joined BYU. In his junior year, Milne took off with 1,188 receiving yards and eight touchdowns to his name.

Following a career year, Milne decided to make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. While the quarterback was was drafted second overall by the New York Jets, the wide receiver's name was called on much later.

The former BYU star was only picked by the Washington Commanders in the seventh round of the draft with the 258th overall pick. Signing a four-year rookie deal, the wideout played a small role in the Commanders' 2021 NFL season.

