Zach Wilson injury update and return timeline: Latest update on Jets QB's availability

A positive Zach Wilson injury update on Friday was a huge boost for the New York Jets. Head coach Robert Saleh revealed to reporters that the quarterback's rehab is coming along well.

The news also grabbed the attention of fantasy football managers. Wilson was spotted biking earlier this week. This was part of his training to get back to full fitness. Naturally, it sparked rumors that he may return to action sooner rather than later.

Wilson had to undergo arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. The surgery was successful and all eyes were on the Jets to release another Zach Wilson injury update.

Reports claimed that Wilson's receovery would take around three to four weeks before he could get back onto the field. Earlier this week, Robert Saleh also spoke about Wilson's rehab. He said:

“There's no timeline, if Zach is not ready, I'll have a lot to say next week. If not, Joe will be the starter."

As per reports, Wilson has an 'outside chance' of playing against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

Zach Wilson's fantasy football update and predictions

The Jets finished fourth in the AFC East standings last season with a 4-13 record. One of the many reasons they had the worst record in the division was due to the lack of support around Wilson.

This season, New York have strengthened their offense. Standout rookies Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Jeremy Ruckert were signed in the offseason. With a talented 23-year-old Wilson as their quarterback, these are exciting times to be a Jets fan.

Wilson scored more than 20 Fantasy points four times last year. On average, he managed a rather underwhelming 13.0 points per game for the season. With many predicting a breakout season, these numbers are expected to improve for the upcoming campaign.

Other quarterback options for your fantasy team

As we await another Zach Wilson injury update, there may be better options for your fantasy team. If you haven't yet drafted, there might be other quarterbacks to consider. Here is a list of such players:

Patrick Mahomes

Aaron Rodgers

Lamar Jackson

Josh Allen

Tom Brady

Joe Burrow

Jalen Hurts

Matthew Stafford

Jameis Winston

Trey Lance

Mac Jones

