Zach Wilson Injury Update: Is the Jets QB returning in Week 3?

Zach Wilson was injured in the New York Jets' preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. His recovery from that unfortunate injury has been going well, and he is making tremendous progress towards returning to action.

The Jets are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. There were even indications of Wilson potentially returning to the team for this game. However, that has been shut down, as he just isn't ready yet.

For now, quarterback Joe Flacco is set to continue leading the team in Week 3. NFL Insider Ian Rappoport also gave his info on Wilson's injury update on Good Morning Football. Here's what he had to say:

"Wilson is going to take part in 7-on-7s a little more than he did previously, just to ramp him up and see if they can get to the point where he is a full go by the time they get to Steelers week. That is the goal."

He continued:

"He is recovering from meniscus surgery and a bone bruise, bone bruise probably proving to be the one that takes a little more time. But if he can through the practice week this week, then you might see him fully against the Steelers."

Not rushing Zach Wilson back from a meniscus injury is the right decision for the franchise. Joe Flacco has already inspired them to a huge win against the Cleveland Browns, proving he can deliver in Wilson's absence.

The New York Jets will face a tough test against the Cincinnati Bengals without Zach Wilson

With the help of Flacco, the Jets won the game against the Browns 31-30 in Week 2, where all the odds were against them. However, they will have to deal with the Bengals in Week 3, an altogether different prospect. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have lost two straight games to start the season. A loss to the Jets would cause a real crisis in Cincinnati. Expect to see them come out in this game with all guns blazing.

Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner will be required to be at his best as he will be dealing with star receiver Ja'Marr Chase throughout the game. It will be a very tough game for the Jets, but maybe Joe Flacco has another win in him before Zach Wilson returns.

