Most of us are still in the process of going through Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury that he suffered just four snaps into his New York Jets debut.

One player who is still coming to terms with it is Jets backup quarterback Zach Wilson. Rodgers was brought in to take the Jets to the next level after Wilson struggled last season.

But now, the Jets are back exactly where they were last season. But Wilson did show some grit as he led the Jets to a win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

With Rodgers' injury ending his season prematurely, now it is time for Wilson to step up and lead the Jets. But he still has an aching heart for what happened to Rodgers.

Wilson told reporters:

“My heart goes out to him. It’s tough. It hurts us as a team. My job as quarterback is I’ve got to step up. I’ve got to be as efficient as I can in that offense. A lot of emotions. Week One, opening day, trying to learn as much as I can from this guy, but I’ve also got to make sure I’m ready to go.

"Lot of emotions, you’ve got to be able to try and stay calm and go out there and try and perform the best you can.”

Jets move forward with Zach Wilson after Aaron Rodgers injury

Buffalo Bills v New York Jets

Jets fans must be wondering how many ladders they have walked under and how many mirrors they have broken to get such rotten luck.

After an offseason that was as hyped as any in recent memory, many were bullish on what the Jets could do in 2023. They had the talent, they had the belief and they had the quarterback.

Well, now, the biggest piece of the Super Bowl puzzle in Aaron Rodgers is out for the year, and Zach Wilson is tasked with picking up the pieces.

After leading the Jets to a win over the Bills, thanks largely to the defense, Wilson will now take his team into AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys fresh off a 40-0 thumping of the other New York team.

The Jets looked good last year until a spectacular fall, and they hoped that with Aaron Rodgers that wouldn't happen. Now, with Wilson starting yet again, many hope the script this season will have a vastly different ending.