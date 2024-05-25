  • NFL
  • Zach Wilson makes feelings clear on surprise trade from Jets to Broncos

Zach Wilson makes feelings clear on surprise trade from Jets to Broncos

By Habib Timileyin
Modified May 25, 2024 17:27 GMT
NFL: Denver Broncos OTA
Zach Wilson makes feelings clear on surprise trade from Jets to Broncos

When the New York Jets selected Zach Wilson with the second overall choice in 2021, they believed that they had found the quarterback who would guide them for the next 10 years. But the quarterback's tenure in New York was mostly lackluster, which is why the organization signed Aaron Rodgers last season.

The Jets also decided to trade Wilson to the Denver Broncos in April. Due to the deal, just one quarterback from the five chosen in the first round of the 2021 draft is still with their original squad.

Wilson had been silent over the Jets' decision to let him go since his trade to the Broncos, but he finally spoke out on Thursday. During his initial meeting with reporters this week, Wilson commented on the move:

"Obviously, there's bittersweet moments in everything.”
"I was grateful for my experiences there, and the guys. I miss the guys out there and everything, too. But at the same time, a fresh start is good. I'm excited to start a new challenge."

Zach Wilson spent three years with the Jets, making 34 appearances and starting 33 times, going 12–21. Moreover, he also had a career completion percentage of 57, with 23 touchdown throws and 25 interceptions.

Wilson was supposed to be the backup quarterback behind the star quarterback following Aaron Rodgers' acquisition in 2023, but he was forced into play when Rodgers tore his Achilles in his first game.

Zach Wilson was benched in Week 11 after stepping up to start but still didn't impress. He eventually sustained a season-ending concussion in Week 15.

Will Zach Wilson start for the Denver Broncos in 2024?

This offseason has been a hectic one for the Denver Broncos. They selected Bo Nix as their new franchise quarterback in the draft after releasing Russell Wilson.

After spending five years in college at Auburn and Oregon, Nix — who was chosen with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft — has been viewed as a prospect who's ready for the pros.

Zach Wilson will face competition from Nix and Jarrett Stidham to start at quarterback for the Broncos. He expressed his excitement at the prospect of starting over with a new squad.

"I feel like you learn the most when things don't always go the best way," Wilson stated. "After three years of difficult circumstances, you bank those reps, learn from them, and gain a lot of knowledge. I'm hoping I can bring those with me.”

