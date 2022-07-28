"Joke news sources, hiding out in the parking lot of my gym taking pictures of me” - Zach Wilson's mother calls out paparazzi for invading her privacy

The 2022 NFL offseason has been a rather interesting one for Zach Wilson and his family. The New York Jets quarterback was dragged into the center of attention thanks to a wild news story involving his ex-girlfriend and his mother's friend.

Keeping it short and sweet, Wilson's ex, Abbey Gile, accused the 2021 second overall pick of sleeping with his mother's friend. While Gile said this hoping to take some heat off her own name for dating the quarterback's former BYU teammate Dax Milne, the Jets star gained somewhat of a cult status in the NFL community.

Following the report, Wilson's mother Lisa too was thrust into the spotlight. The 49-year-old already had a massive following on Instagram thanks to her health and wellness content.

But now, people can't stop tuning into her IG lives to source out who exactly this mystery woman Wilson was accused of sleeping with. While Lisa was happy to soak up the attention at first, it seems that the paparazzi crossed the line when they started stalking her.

In a series of Instagram posts, Lisa called out certain members of the media for hiding out at her gym's parking lot to click pictures of her:

"Look, believe me, I know that sometimes life can be stupid. I mean, hell, I just found out that there were some ridiculous news sources, like joke news sources, hiding out in the parking lot of my gym taking pictures of me."

While Lisa did not reveal the names of the media houses she's referring to, she didn't shy away from labeling them as "joke news sources." She though followed it up with another story with the caption - "You’re in charge of your own happiness... none of these people get to write your story."

That wasn't all though. While responding to supportive messages from her followers, Lisa posted another story where she said that she does what she does for her fans:

"Screw the media following me to the gym... I do this because of people like you."

Who is Abbey Gile? When did she split with Zach Wilson?

Abbey Gile is the former girlfriend of New York Jets star Zach Wilson. The duo reportedly started dating back in high school and were together till at least the latter half of 2021.

The couple did not openly state their separation, and instead removed each other from their respective Instagram accounts at the beginning of 2022. Since then, Gile has started dating Washington Commanders' Dax Milne.

Milne and Zach were teammates together at BYU and entered the league together back in 2021. While the Mormon quarterback was a highy-rated prospect entering the draft, Milne did not enter the league with the same fan fare and was eventually picked up by the NFC East franchise with the 258th overall pick.

