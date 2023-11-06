Zach Wilson and the New York Jets are still in the hunt for a playoff spot in the ultra-competitive American Football Conference. They are on a three-game winning streak coming into their Week 9 Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

While the older Wilson is doing his best to succeed in the NFL, his younger brother Isaac is playing for his former high school. But besides his in-field accomplishments, Isaac Wilson attracted attention with what he did after a playoff game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Zach Wilson’s brother getting criticized for the message on his undershirt

Multiple online outlets like OutKick, MLFootball, and Overtime shared the video of Isaac Wilson displaying an “I love LP cheerleaders” shirt following the 6A quarterfinal win. LP stands for Lone Peak, the team they defeated in that game.

Expand Tweet

The younger Wilson is the quarterback of Draper, Utah's Corner Canyon High School Chargers. It’s the same position Zach Wilson played before committing to Brigham Young University and joining the New York Jets. However, his post-game gesture attracted comments like:

“This d*mn family is wack….. future Ute though so he better perform in that crimson jersey”

Expand Tweet

Another football fan said:

“What an odd family”

Expand Tweet

Here are other comments about Zach Wilson’s after-game display.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Zach Wilson’s brother did well in that quarterfinal game, throwing two touchdowns and rushing for one. His 11-yard touchdown run helped turn a 14-14 halftime tie into a 35-21 victory. That victory booked their trip to the 6A semifinal game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, Isaac Wilson’s future home.

Meanwhile, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has taken care of the ball better in their last five games. After tallying four picks in their first two games, Wilson had only one interception from Weeks 3 to 8. He can keep the Jets’ winning ways going by defeating a Chargers team that is also coming off a victory against the Chicago Bears.

Isaac Wilson committed to the University of Utah

The Wilsons are a football family. According to The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, the patriarch, Mike, was a defensive end for the Utes in the 1990s. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson ended up at BYU because Utah got a commitment from Jack Tuttle, who eventually played for Indiana University.

Isaac Wilson received offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Oklahoma State, and UCLA. However, he chose to stay in his home state. He is ranked 22nd among quarterbacks in 247Sports’ Class of 2024. Aside from the younger Wilson, the Utes also recruited Mack Howard in their talented quarterback room.