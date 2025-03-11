Zach Wilson's fiancé Nicolette Dellanno sends 5-word message to QB after signing $6,000,000 contract with Dolphins in free agency

Zach Wilson is headed to the Miami Dolphins for a new chapter in his pro football career. Hours after this news broke, he received a heartfelt message from his fiancée and fashion designer, Nicolette Dellanno. She took to Instagram on Monday to congratulate Zach Wilson on being signed by the Miami Dolphins. Dellanno wrote:

"So happy for my boy"

Nicolette Dellanno wishes Zach Wilson on being signed by the Miami Dolphins.

The post was originally shared by the NFL’s official account on Instagram on March 10 with the caption:

"QB Zach Wilson is signing a a1-year deal with the Dolphins. (via @rapsheet)"

As per reports, Wilson has signed a one-year contract and will receive a guaranteed $6 million, with potential earnings of up to $10 million. Zach Wilson shared the same post on his IG story with the message.

"Go Fins!"

Last year, Nicolette shared a similar story on her Instagram when Wilson was signed by the Broncos. She added a trio of orange-colored heart emojis, indicating Wilson’s new team, the Denver Broncos.

The 25-year-old Wilson served as the third-choice QB, behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham in 2024 for the Broncos. Despite a decent showing in the preseason games, Wilson never got an opportunity with the Broncos and served as a developmental project for the coaching staff. Wilson was released by the Broncos after they declined his fifth-year option, which was clarified to him in 2024.

Moving to Dolphins, a blessing in disguise for Zach Wilson

However, Wilson’s move to the Dolphins has opened the door to new opportunities for him, considering Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history. As per Draft Sharks, Tagovailoa has a durability rating of 4.10 and a 49.1% chance of injury in 2025. Since Wilson will serve as the backup to Tagovailoa, he has a higher probability of playing more snaps in the upcoming season.

The former No. 2 overall draft pick in 2021 has had a roller-coaster ride in the NFL since he was selected by the NY Jets. Despite strong backing from general manager Joe Douglas, he failed to impress the Jets and was subsequently traded.

However, Wilson’s decline was partially due to the poor long-term planning of the NY Jets, according to former Jets OC Mike LaFleur. Wilson was burdened with the starter role even though he had bad mechanics for high-pressure games. Hence, playing under an experienced QB like Tagovailoa may help resurrect his career.

