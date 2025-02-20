Zach Wilson's fiancée leaves 3-word message as Jarrett Stidham's wife Kennedy shares Broncos stars' January recap

Denver Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson became quick friends in their first season on the same team. Along with starting quarterback Bo Nix, the three quarterbacks and their significant others hosted weekly dinners, spending quality time away from the football field.

On Wednesday, Kennedy Stidham shared a recap of January for her and her family. She mentioned time was well spent with family and friends and how perfect of a month it was for her.

"january: a month filled with painted skies, family time, friendship & pure happiness 🫶🏼🌊🥂🐚🌙"-Kennedy Stidham wrote in the Instagram caption

Zach Wilson's fiancee, Nicolette Dellanno was one of the replies on Kennedy Stidham's post and expressed her love of their time together and the memories created.

"This is everything." 🫶🏻🥹-Nicolette Dellanno wrote on Instagram

Dellanno was featured in a few of the clips of the video on Instagram, as they alongside Izzy Nix, Bo Nix's wife were all seen posing for a photo.

Zach Wilson's fiancee Nicolette Dellanno shared glimpse at trip to Cabo

Kennedy Stidham gave a recap of her month of January that included snapshots of a trip with some of Jarrett Stidham's Denver Broncos' teammates. Zach Wilson's fiancee Nicolette Dellanno shared even more snapshots on her own Instagram of the late January trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Nicolette Dellanno shared photos of herself alongside Kennedy Stidham and Izzy Nix enjoying fun in the sun. The couples were joined by Denver Broncos offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey and his wife Brooke.

"Cabo with the coolest people 🫶🏻"-Nicolette Dellanno wrote on Instagram

Not only did the couples enjoy some time in the sun, but they also enjoyed a sunset yacht cruise as seen in some of the photos. Dellanno shared photos and posts throughout the 2024 NFL season of her gameday experiences as well as traveling to away games alongside Izzy Nix.

Dellanno and Wilson announced their engagement in June 2024, just shortly after the quarterback was traded by the New York Jets to the Denver Broncos. The couple went "Instagram Official" with their relationship in September 2022.

