Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette Dellanno reminisces first meeting with Dolphins QB three years back

Monday was a special day for Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson and his fiancée Nicolette Dellanno. According to her, it was the day she met Wilson for the first time in 2022.

To celebrate their first meeting, Dellanno shared a picture of herself with Wilson on her Instagram story, wearing white outfits.

"Three years ago today I met my best friend," Dellanno wrote.

Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette Dellanno reminisces first meeting with QB (image credit: instagram/nicollettedellano)

Wilson met Dellanno during his tenure with the New York Jets. It was during an interview with Deseret News in 2023 that the quarterback first revealed dating Dellanno for "a year or so." Wilson also talked about his love for his girlfriend's profession.

“She used to do some TikTok stuff for fun, but she is actually one of the top designers at this company called Morgan & Co," Wilson said. "They make dresses, like mother of the bride, and prom dresses. So she works in New York City and she gets to design dresses every day, which is a pretty cool gig."

The first time Dellanno sparked romance with Wilson was when they attended a New York Yankees game in June 2022. Two months later, the couple returned for another matchup at Yankees Stadium.

Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette Dellanno recapped beautiful memories from dreamy bridal shower

The wedding bells have started to ring for Zach Wilson and his fiancée Nicolette Dellanno. The couple will tie the knot soon, and she recently had her bridal shower.

Dellanno had it in April, which included a limited number of guests, mostly the ones in the couple's inner circle. Dellanno shared a glimpse into her dreamy bridal shower with an Instagram post.

"Showered with so much love," Dellanno captioned on April 16.

The first slide featured a solo picture of her flaunting her white dress. It was followed by snapshots of Dellano with her family, including her mother and sister.

The post also included photos of her bridal shower's decorations and her beautiful moments with Wilson.

