Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette links up with Dolphins players' girlfriends and wives

Miami quarterback Zach Wilson's fiancée, Nicolette, joined the Dolphins players' partners on a beautiful outing. Nicolette is also preparing to walk down the aisle with the quarterback soon.

During the offseason, she enjoyed a vacation with the partners of her fiancé's new teammates. On Thursday, Dolphins linebacker Quinton Bell's fiancée, Brooke, shared a picture on her Instagram account. She shared a snap of her meal in the exquisite location surrounded by water.

She tagged Zach Wilson's fiancée, Nicolette, and also Tua Tagovailoa's wife, Annah.

In the caption of the pictures, Brooke described the experience, writing:

"We're never leaving.....Best day."

Nicolette reshared the picture on her Instagram story.

Nicolette's Instagram story/@nicolettedellanno

Wilson's fiancée, Nicolette, shares a strong bond with his teammates' partners. On October 14, 2024, she posted a few pictures of a game day with her friends and also the players' partners.

"game days are fun"

In the first picture of the post, Nicolette posed with Jarrett Stidham's wife, Kenny, and Bo Nix's wife, Izzy. All of them were twinning in matching blue outfits for the game day.

At the time, Wilson was playing for the Denver Broncos. However, in March 2025, he signed a deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette teases wedding in a new post

On Wednesday, Zach Wilson's fiancée, Nicolette, teased her upcoming wedding on Instagram. She posted several pictures of herself and also with the QB, along with a caption which says:

"soon to be"

In the pictures, the social media influencer glammed up in her bold white outfit. She wore a white bikini and paired that with a knitted matching pencil skirt.

For the accessories, she wore a necklace and had some bangles on her hands. One of the pictures was with Wilson. In that, she looked beautiful in a white dress. The QB also wore a matching white outfit.

Zach Wilson and Nicolette have been together since they first met in mid-2022. They got engaged in June 2024 and are now preparing to start a new chapter of their life together.

