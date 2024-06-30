Zach Wilson is beginning a new chapter of his life and his girlfriend Nicolette Dellano has a lot to do with it. Or we should more accurately call her his fiancee since they are now engaged. She announced the news on Instagram, writing:

"Zach, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Everyday I admire your strength and i’m so incredibly proud of you. I’m so in love with you and can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together🤍i love you"

This came during the couple's romantic Italian getaway during this offseason and the post of the photographs showing her ring was from Amalfi. Widely considered one of the most romantic spots in the world, it has certainly proven so for Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno.

Nicolette Dellano commits to Zach Wilson as he begins a new professional journey

Nicolette Dellano and Zach Wilson have been dating for a couple of years now with reports stating that they began dating in 2022. She has seen a lot of changes in the quarterback's career but has stuck by him. At the time their relationship began, he was the starting quarterback of the New York Jets.

Then last year, she saw as he slid down the pecking order with the arrival of Aaron Rodgers before being called back to starting duty after the former Packers went out injured in the first game. And now she has seen him traded by the franchise that drafted him to the Denver Broncos, where he will need to compete with multiple other quarterbacks, including this year's first-round pick Bo Nix.

But despite such professional upheaval, Nicolette Delano has been a constant in his life and she has not agreed to accept his proposal to spend the rest of her life with him. It means that Zach Wilson will begin a new personal chapter in his life as an engaged man while also juggling the responsibility of managing a new phase of his career.

While the quarterback might struggle to get on the field initially in the upcoming season and is unlikely to win a Super Bowl as a starter with his new franchise, there is at least one ring that he had that brought him some good luck. Whether that fortune translates on the field or not is unknown.

