Zach Wilson's girlfriend reacts to ex-Jets QB's shock trade to Broncos

The New York Jets traded quarterback Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos on Monday morning. This move comes after three tumultuous seasons for the quarterback who was drafted by the Jets with the second overall pick in 2021.

Wilson's friends and family were so excited for his new chapter that they shared the news on their social media. His girlfriend, Nicollette Dellanno, re-shared a post about his trade to Denver and added three orange hearts alongside the post.

Zach Wilson's girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno showed her excitement for the quarterback's new destination.

The news of the New York Jets parting ways with the quarterback came as a bit of surprise to some. Aaron Rodgers is expected to start Week 1 after suffering an Achilles injury last season. Despite Wilson's issues with consistency over the last few seasons, New York completing a trade this offseason wasn't expected.

The New York Jets received a late-round pick in return for Wilson and will split the remaining $5.5 million in salary he is owed with the Denver Broncos.

Zach Wilson's mom, Lisa, reacts to QB's trade to Broncos

Zach Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos will give the 24-year-old an opportunity for a fresh start. His family and friends back home in Utah couldn't contain their excitement for the quarterback's move to Denver.

His mom Lisa Wilson expressed her feelings in a post on her Instagram story. Lisa shared a video of the front of the Wilson's home that was now decorated in Denver Broncos colors and flags. There were orange and blue balloons as well as two Denver Broncos flags placed near their front sidewalk. Her caption also alluded to being surrounded by people who only want the best for you.

"Surround yourself with people that love you, cheer for you, and want you to succeed."

Photos of Zach Wilson's family home after news of his trade broke.

Lisa Wilson responded to fans' criticism on social media over the last few seasons when the quarterback struggled. She clearly is ready for a new chapter and a new fan base that will welcome her son.