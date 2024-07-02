  • NFL
  • Zach Wilson’s mom celebrates son's engagement to girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno

Zach Wilson’s mom celebrates son's engagement to girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jul 02, 2024 16:34 GMT
Zach Wilson&rsquo;s mom celebrates son
Zach Wilson’s mom celebrates son's engagement to girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno (Image Source: Lisa Wilson/Instagram and Zach Wilson/Instagram)

Denver Broncos star quarterback Zach Wilson is now engaged to girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno. The proposal was made at Amalfi Coast during the couple's trip to Italy. They broke the news through a post on Instagram on Sunday.

Zach Wilson&rsquo;s mom celebrates son&#039;s engagement to girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno (Image Source: Lisa Wilson/Instagram)
Zach Wilson’s mom celebrates son's engagement to girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno (Image Source: Lisa Wilson/Instagram)

Following Zach Wilson's engagement news, his mother, Lisa Wilson, took to Instagram to express her emotions. Lisa shared a heartwarming note celebrating her son's engagement, all while welcoming her soon-to-be daughter-in-law into the Wilson family.

also-read-trending Trending
"Love this beauty with all my (white heart emoji) couldn't have hand picked a better partner for my son. Congrats @nicolettedellanno and @zachwilson," Lisa said.

Nicolette Dellanno and Zach Wilson shared dedicated Instagram posts over the weekend, breaking the engagement news. In the Instagram posts the couple shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the proposal, with snapshots of Dellanno flaunting her diamond engagement ring.

"To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you. You’re not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything. I can’t wait to make a lifetime of memories with you, Nic. I love you," Zach Wilson captioned his Instagram post.
"Zach, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Everyday I admire your strength and i’m so incredibly proud of you. I’m so in love with you and can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. i love you," Nicolette Dellanno said in her Instagram post.

Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno exchanged rings after almost two years of dating

Even though there's no exact date, however, Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno started dating somewhere in mid-2022. In June 2023, the Broncos quarterback was interviewed by Deseret News, during which he revealed dating Dellanno "for a year or so."

In June of the same year, the two were spotted together for the first time at a New York Yankees game. In August 2022, the NFL couple was spotted attending another Yankees game at Yankee Stadium.

Talking about Nicolette Dellanno, she was born in December 2001 in New Jersey. Zach Wilson's fiancée was raised in Colts Neck and currently resides in Garden State. Growing up in NJ, she has been a part of multiple modeling products with brands such as Target.

As for her education, Dellanno went to Red Bank Catholic High School, where she graduated in 2020. After graduating high school, she attended James Madison University in Harrisonburg. Apart from being a model, Dellanno works full-time at Morgan & Co. as a dress designer.

