Zach Wilson's mom hypes Broncos QB's girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno's collection at Nordstrom

Zach Wilson's mum, Lisa Neeleman Wilson, took to Instagram to hype up her son's girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno, spotting the latter's designs in the front row of mannequins at Nordstrom.

Lisa Wilson posted a photo of Dellanno and her collection on her Instagram stories, complete with a caption.

Lisa Neeleman Wilson hypes Zach Wilson's girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno's collection at Nordstrom

Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno have been dating since 2022

According to People Magazine, Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno have been together since June 2022. The couple regularly share snaps of each other around New York, which used to be Wilson's workstation before he got traded to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Dellanno is a model who has appeared for many companies, including Target. Dellanno has also delved into the world of performing arts, playing the role of Annie, Alice in Wonderland and Li’l Abner in school productions.

Dellanno and Wilson were first spotted together at a New York Yankees game in June 2022. Not too long after, they made their relationship public, and they've been going strong since then.

What can you expect from Zach Wilson in 2024?

Wilson had a forgettable three-year spell with the New York Jets. He never lived up to the second-overall expectations in New York and has since been traded to the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos haven't committed to making Wilson their starting quarterback for the 2024 NFL season, as they drafted Bo Nix early in this year's Draft. Hence, Wilson will likely have to play as a backup, hoping that the opportunity comes.

The BYU product could still be be a plus starter in the rugby system, and he would at least get a new lease of life playing for Sean Payton. It all starts with training camp, as Wilson tries his best to give a good impression ahead of his impending free agency at the end of the season.