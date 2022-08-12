In Photos: Zach Wilson's mom Lisa celebrates 50th birthday party with a bang

NFL quarterback Zach Wilson and his mother, Lisa, have dominated the headlines over the last few weeks for all the wrong reasons. However, those nasty rumors have not dented Lisa's spirit as she celebrated her 50th birthday party with a bang.

Lisa had a blast on her birthday, dressing up in style for her special day. She shared a series of pictures on social media, which revealed a large gathering at the event.

The guests seemed to be having the time of their lives as they danced their way through, with Lisa posting a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram story. Wilson's mother had a busy day on the internet. She also offered a sneak peek to her followers of her skincare routine, the party, and all the fun that happened on her special day.

Zach Wilson rumored to have had affair with mother's best friend

Lisa Wilson has been in the news ever since Zach Wilson's ex-girlfriend accused him of "homie hopping" in a now deleted comment.

Abbey Giles, Wilson's ex-girlfriend, put up a post of herself with her new partner, Washington Commanders receiver Dax Milne. Milne was formerly a teammate of Wilson's at BYU.

In the comments, Giles was called a "homie hopper" for beginning a relationship with Milne. In response, she broke the internet, suggesting that the Jets quarterback was dating his mother's best friend.

In a now deleted comment, she wrote:

"He was sleeping with his mom's best friend... that's the real homie hopper."

Since then, Giles has deleted the comment and gone off social media, not before it went viral and became a big talking point in the offseason. Reportedly, Milne and Wilson have not followed each other on social media and have fallen out of love following their college days.

Lisa Wilson took to social media in a full blown meltdown, but did not address the controversy directly. The 50-year-old spoke about the perils of social media and called out the extravagant media attention her family was getting. She later asked followers to "stop calling her friends."

Zach Wilson was selected second overall by the New York Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft. He started 13 games during his rookie season last year. The 22-year-old threw for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in a 4-13 season for New York. The Jets are hoping that Zach Wilson can lead them back to the playoffs. Whether he can, amid the media scrutiny surrounding his personal life, remains to be seen.

