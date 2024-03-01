Zach Wilson's mom Lisa claps back at critics after facing backlash over controversial 'affair' video

Zach Wilson’s mother does not back down from her critics. That’s why she answered an Instagram user who sent a violent reaction to her controversial video.

The exchange started when Lisa Neeleman Wilson uploaded an Instagram story with the caption:

“I’m having an affair with the hot guy from the gym. Who also happens to be my husband.”

Lisa Wilson with her husband, Michael Wilson

While some people got the joke and recognized Michael Wilson, a viewer sent her a dissenting message, saying:

“Affairs are nothing to make light of. For real. They’re not funny. They destroy families and children’s lives.”

But Zach Wilson’s mother explained her case:

“Um.… I don’t think I made fun of it. We weren’t good. We were tired and disconnected. So I though why do people have affairs. So I did all the same things to try to bring a spark back. Flirting, sexy texts. And it worked. I’m trying to promote finding that fire with your person.”

Realizing that not everyone got the joke, Lisa Wilson added the caption:

“I’m not for everyone and that’s ok. I’m just a mom and wife trying to help women live their best life. Sharing things that work for me.”

She also educated IG users who visited her profile for the first time by posting their wedding photo with the caption:

“If you’re new here….THIS is the hot guy at the gym.. he’s also the father of my 6 children, who I’ve been married to for 27 years next Friday.”

Lisa Wilson posted her wedding photo with Michael Wilson

Zach Wilson is one of their children, which includes three sons and two daughters. According to Deseret News’ Jay Drew, Zach’s father has been his coach since he played flag football at age five. Lisa Wilson signed up her husband to be the coach, a position he reluctantly agreed to.

Michael Wilson does have playing experience as a defensive lineman for the University of Utah Utes. But he coaches Zach, Josh, Micah, and Isaac to spend more time with his kids after being raised by a single mother.

Zach Wilson could have a new NFL home

While the Wilson family still resides in Utah, Zach Wilson could have a new address after the New York Jets allowed him to explore a trade.

Despite being the second overall pick in 2021, Wilson failed miserably last season after taking over from Aaron Rodgers, finishing with 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Therefore, a change in scenario could revitalize his once-promising career. Wherever he lands, Michael and Lisa Wilson will remain his biggest supporters.