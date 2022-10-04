"I feel like throwing up" - Zach Wilson's mom Lisa had heart in her mouth upon watching Jets QB take to the field again after horrific injury

Zach Wilson played his first game of 2022 on Sunday. He was likely excited to get on the field, but his mother was a nervous wreck. Lisa Wilson took to Instagram to confess how she was feeling as she saw her son take his first live-game snap since suffering an injury earlier this year:

“It will be fun they said. Then why do I feel like throwing up.”

Zach Wilson suffered a knee meniscus tear in the first preseason game of 2022. The game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday was his first action since the injury. In his 2022 debut, Wilson completed 50 percent of his 36 passes for 252 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He also caught a touchdown pass on a trick play. The New York Jets ultimately won the game 24-20.

While Wilson made his season debut for the Jets, it may have been Mitchell Trubisky's finale for the Steelers. Kenny Pickett took over in the game, taking the first live-game snaps of his NFL career. The young quarterback threw for 120 yards and completed ten of 13 passes. His three incompletions were interceptions, although he did rush for two touchdowns.

Zach Wilson's NFL career

Zach Wilson was selected by the New York Jets second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was chosen to be the successor to Sam Darnold, whose opportunity with the Jets probably ended when he said that he was "seeing ghosts" midgame.

Fans were desperate for Wilson to avoid a similar fate. However, he quickly missed four games due to a PCL injury to his knee in his rookie season. In that campaign, he went 3-10. He completed 55.6 percent of his throws for nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Brian Baldinger @BaldyNFL #BaldysBreakdowns @nyjets reshuffled OLine held up and battled in the toughest of the toughest places to play #ZachWilson time after time showed off his enormous talent. Jets have 1/2 dozen playmakers that all have a bright future #takeflight .@nyjets reshuffled OLine held up and battled in the toughest of the toughest places to play #ZachWilson time after time showed off his enormous talent. Jets have 1/2 dozen playmakers that all have a bright future #takeflight #BaldysBreakdowns https://t.co/WMFpSlQAcC

After Wilson's preseason injury, backup Joe Flacco stepped into the starting role and went 1-2. Flacco completed 58.7 percent of his throws for 901 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He did a credible job of holding the fort while Wilson recovered from injury.

With his debut out of the way, will Zach Wilson have a breakout campaign? Many predicted it during the offseason and it will be interesting to see if it happens. The Jets' next test will be against the Miami Dolphins, who will be starting backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The game will take place October 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST.

