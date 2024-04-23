Zach Wilson is now a Denver Bronco. On Monday, the 2021 second overall pick was traded from the New York Jets in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the upcoming Draft.

It ends a massively disappointing three-year stint in Gang Green for the former BYU product, who found himself demoted to third-string multiple times.

His mother, Lisa, reacted to the news by posting on Instagram Stories a video of Zach walking out to Broncos flags and orange and blue balloons with the following message:

"Surround yourself with people (that) love you, cheer for you, and want you to succeed"

Lisa Wilson reacts to her son Zach joining the Denver Broncos

She also posted photos of Wilson and his father Michael in the team's orange jerseys:

Zach Wilson and his father Michael in Broncos jerseys

Pat McAfee alludes to mom's friend as one reason why Zach Wilsons left Jets for Broncos

When one asks why Zach Wilson was traded to the Broncos, the response will usually be "he failed to perform as expected", "he needed a fresh start", or both. But Pat McAfee has one more thing in mind.

On his eponymous ESPN show on Monday, he said:

"We talked to Zach a little bit, he’s a sweet boy. He said he watched us, he’s heard us, obviously he knows of all the chitter chatter about him..."

"Everything that happened with Zach — oh, the mom and that whole — he now gets to kind of cleanse himself, go to the Rockies with a team that is looking for a new person and now the Broncos have a little security going into the draft that we have a guy that can spin it on our roster.”

For context, in July 2022, the quarterback was accused on Instagram by his ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile of cheating on her with one of his mother's friends, who was eventually never identified. While the rumor was never substantiated, he alluded to it in an Instagram caption:

"Poor cell service...what I miss?"

Shortly after that controversy, Wilson began dating Nicolette Dellanno, a relationship that's still ongoing.