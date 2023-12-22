Zach Wilson’s unexpected cameo in new Percy Jackson show piques NFL fans’ interest

Zach Wilson made an appearance in the new Percy Jackson show. Or more correctly, his jersey did. The New York Jets player's number 2 jersey was featured in the program. It is not something anyone would have expected as even fans of the team would say that he is not the one for whose jersey they are flocking to the stores.

Aaron Rodgers, even with his injury, was the go-to guy this seaon. And looking beyond the quarterbacks, Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner might be better bets. Fans were quick to pile on both the quarterback and the show on social media.

NFL fans have stark reactions to Zach Wilson's jersey appearing on the Percy Jackson show

Once fans noticed this Zach Wilson on the new Percy Jackson show, they took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to give their reactions. Here is a compilation of some of the responses on the platform.

What's up for Zach Wilson for the rest of the season?

The New York Jets are now officially out of the playoffs. Any hope that Aaron Rodgers would have made an improbable return from his Achilles injury to engineer a drive to the postseason now lie in tatters. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback is not a 100% to play even now but there was hope in some quarters that he could be their savior if they had any chance to qualify.

But since that did not happen, it is likely that Zach Wilson will see out the season. He has three more games to go, but he could miss the upcoming matchup against the Washington Commanders if he is still in concussion protocol. In that case, Trevor Siemian is likely to start.

But one assumes that he would like to get back on the field at least a couple of times this season as he looks to put his abilities on tape. If he can do so, there is a chance that he could traded to a quarterback-needy team for the upcoming year and he can resurrect his career there.

Because, even though there is no official word yet, Zach Wilson's career with the New York Jets looks to be done. He was supposed to hang behind Aaron Rodgers and learn the ropes before taking over in a couple of season. But after a full preseason sitting behind the future Hall-of-Famer, his play does not seem to have noticeably improved.