  Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette drops 3-word reaction in Dolphins QB-inspired black top as couple enjoy sideline PDA moment

Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette drops 3-word reaction in Dolphins QB-inspired black top as couple enjoy sideline PDA moment

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 15, 2025 06:02 GMT
Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette
Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette (Image Source: @_nicolettewilson •)

Zach Wilson's wife, Nicolette, is having a good time cheering for her beau as the new NFL season starts. It's the Miami Dolphins quarterback's first season after getting married in the offseason.

On Sunday, the Dolphins played against the New England Patriots. Nicolette Wilson attended the game at Hard Rock Stadium and shared pictures of her outing on her social media. She shared a romantic video from the sidelines in which she was seen kissing her husband.

"Obsessed w u," she wrote.
Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette
Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette /@_nicolettewilson

Zach Wilson's wife attended the game in a stylish black top and brown pants. She summed up her outing in a post on Instagram, where she shared several pictures and videos with a caption:

"Sunday’s are fun"
Nicolette had a custom-made top for game day. Her black top had a football picture and "Wilson" printed on the front. She completed the look with black sandals and carried a white purse. In the last to third slide, she shared a picture of Wilson from the sidelines.

Zach Wilson's wife drops their wedding pictures before the start of the NFL season

Ahead of the start of the new NFL season, Zach Wilson's wife, Nicolette, surprised her fans and shared a few pictures of her wedding with the NFL quarterback on her Instagram account. She shared several snaps from the big day, including scenes from the after-party celebration on Sept. 5.

"Most magical celebration in the most beautiful place," she wrote.
Zach Wilson and Nicolette got married in June in an intimate ceremony at St. Patrick's Cathedral Church in New York. In her post, she included a snap of her celebration with friends and family after the wedding.

Wilson, meanwhile, is looking forward to his new season. He suffered an injury in 2023 while playing for the New York Jets and was sidelined for the rest of the season. The following season, he joined the Denver Broncos but did not play. He is the second quarterback for the Dolphins this season.

The Dolphins are looking forward to their first win of the season after losing back-to-back games. They had a fantastic outing in the preseason, winning against the Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars, but lost the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts, 33-8, and then to the New England Patriots, 33-27. Next, they will face the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 19.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

