Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette pens wholesome message to celebrate Tua Tagovailoa's 3 years of marriage with Annah

Tua Tagovailoa and his wife, Annah Gore, have been married for three years. On Friday, the couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary with a romantic dinner date at a seaside restaurant.Gore shared an Instagram post with the Miami Dolphins quarterback, recapping her memories from the celebrations.&quot;3 years, countless memories, and a forever to go. Happy anniversary, my love,&quot; Gore wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGore's Instagram post attracted well-wishing messages, including one from Zach Wilson's wife, Nicolette, who reacted with a wholesome message:&quot;Happy anniversary to an amazing couple. Love you guys.&quot;Besides Nicolette, Trevor Lawrence's wife, Marissa, and Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, also wished Annah Gore. Marissa commented:&quot;Happy anniversary.&quot;Nicolette Wilson, Marissa Lawrence and Rachel Bush reacts to Annah Gore's anniversary recap (Image Credit: Gore/IG)&quot;Love these,&quot; wrote Rachel.Tua Tagovailoa and Annah Gore went Instagram official in July 2023. A year before, Tagovailoa and Gore got married but kept it private, according to PEOPLE.Before her third anniversary, Gore travelled to the Bahamas to celebrate her birthday with Quinton Bell's fiancée, Brooke.Zach Wilson's mom, Lisa, opened up about starting point of QB's romance with NicoletteThere has been a buzz among fans around how Zach Wilson's romance started with his wife, Nicolette. However, it wasn't until last month that the quarterback's mom, Lisa, shared the details on Zach's initial dating days with Nicolette.On June 30, Lisa Wilson updated her Instagram story with a clip featuring the quarterback, Nicolette, and other guests on the dance floor at the couple's wedding reception in New York City.The story also included a layover text where Lisa talked about where Wilson's romance with Nicolette started.&quot;How did they meet? Zach took his friends from home to a Mets game,” Lisa wrote. “Their eyes met. Zach[‘s] friend recognized [Dellanno] from, of all things, TikTok. Zach DM’d her, the rest is history.”Zach Wilson married Nicolette on June 28 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. Many NFL players attended the couple's special day, including Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham and others.Before announcing her wedding, Nicolette shared a glimpse into the family's intimate celebrations the &quot;night before&quot; their nuptials.