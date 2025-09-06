Zach Wilson’s wife, Nicolette, revisits ‘most magical’ wedding day moments 4 weeks after celebrating QB’s 26th birthday

Zach Wilson’s wife, Nicolette, shared more glimpses of her wedding day ahead of the new season. The quarterback is gearing up for his fifth season in the NFL, his first with the Miami Dolphins.On Thursday, Nicolette Wilson shared a slew of snaps from her wedding day. She posted pictures of the couple along with their family members, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.&quot;Most magical celebration in the most beautiful place,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNicolette included snaps of the after-wedding ceremony and a few photoshoots. The first slide featured a beautiful picture of the couple, twinning in white outfits.Zach Wilson wore an off-white blazer paired with a white shirt, white pants and a matching tie. He posed holding his wife’s hand, who looked elegant in a short white corset dress with transparent sandals.In the third slide, Nicolette shared a glimpse of her after-wedding party outfit. She wore a white off-shoulder lace-sleeved corset gown with a trail. She parted her hair in the center, which flowed down her shoulders, and posed with a white flower bouquet in her hand.The post came just weeks after she celebrated her husband's 26th birthday. Earlier in August, Nicolette shared a heartfelt post for the Dolphins’ new quarterback on Instagram.&quot;Happy birthday to my whole entire world! You amaze me every single day, and I’m so lucky to be your wife. I love you more than you’ll ever know,&quot; she wrote. The pictures included a snap of the couple posing outside a door decorated with white flowers, along with a few more shots of them.Zach Wilson’s wife celebrates with ‘Dolphins ladies’ before his first season in MiamiAhead of the start of the new season, Zach Wilson’s wife, Nicolette, had a good time with her friends and shared a glimpse of a pajama party on Instagram. She shared two stories on Thursday.The first one included a picture of Mrs. Wilson with her friends, which she captioned:“Little PJ party&quot;In another IG story, Nicolette Wilson posted a candid snap of beautiful flowers and a text on the stand that read:“Dolphins ladies”Zach Wilson’s wife's IG story @_nicolettewilson.The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for the start of the regular season after their impressive preseason outings, in which they won two games and tied one.They started the preseason campaign with a tie against the Chicago Bears and then won against the Detroit Lions and the Jacksonville Jaguars. They will kick off the new season against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.