  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Zach Wilson’s wife, Nicolette, revisits ‘most magical’ wedding day moments 4 weeks after celebrating QB’s 26th birthday

Zach Wilson’s wife, Nicolette, revisits ‘most magical’ wedding day moments 4 weeks after celebrating QB’s 26th birthday

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 06, 2025 10:46 GMT
Zach Wilson&rsquo;s wife Nicolette (Image Source: @_nicolettewilson &bull;)
Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette (Image Source: @_nicolettewilson •)

Zach Wilson’s wife, Nicolette, shared more glimpses of her wedding day ahead of the new season. The quarterback is gearing up for his fifth season in the NFL, his first with the Miami Dolphins.

Ad

On Thursday, Nicolette Wilson shared a slew of snaps from her wedding day. She posted pictures of the couple along with their family members, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

"Most magical celebration in the most beautiful place," she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Nicolette included snaps of the after-wedding ceremony and a few photoshoots. The first slide featured a beautiful picture of the couple, twinning in white outfits.

Zach Wilson wore an off-white blazer paired with a white shirt, white pants and a matching tie. He posed holding his wife’s hand, who looked elegant in a short white corset dress with transparent sandals.

In the third slide, Nicolette shared a glimpse of her after-wedding party outfit. She wore a white off-shoulder lace-sleeved corset gown with a trail. She parted her hair in the center, which flowed down her shoulders, and posed with a white flower bouquet in her hand.

Ad

The post came just weeks after she celebrated her husband's 26th birthday. Earlier in August, Nicolette shared a heartfelt post for the Dolphins’ new quarterback on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my whole entire world! You amaze me every single day, and I’m so lucky to be your wife. I love you more than you’ll ever know," she wrote.

The pictures included a snap of the couple posing outside a door decorated with white flowers, along with a few more shots of them.

Ad

Zach Wilson’s wife celebrates with ‘Dolphins ladies’ before his first season in Miami

Ahead of the start of the new season, Zach Wilson’s wife, Nicolette, had a good time with her friends and shared a glimpse of a pajama party on Instagram. She shared two stories on Thursday.

The first one included a picture of Mrs. Wilson with her friends, which she captioned:

Ad
“Little PJ party"

In another IG story, Nicolette Wilson posted a candid snap of beautiful flowers and a text on the stand that read:

“Dolphins ladies”
Zach Wilson&rsquo;s wife&#039;s IG story @_nicolettewilson.
Zach Wilson’s wife's IG story @_nicolettewilson.

The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for the start of the regular season after their impressive preseason outings, in which they won two games and tied one.

They started the preseason campaign with a tie against the Chicago Bears and then won against the Detroit Lions and the Jacksonville Jaguars. They will kick off the new season against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications