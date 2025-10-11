Zach Wilson's wife Nicolette shares her excitement after Bo Nix & wife Izzy announce share pregnancy news

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and his wife, Izzy, announced on Friday that they’re expecting their first child. The couple shared the news on Instagram with a photo of them walking through a field, with Bo holding ultrasound pictures.Izzy captioned the post with a Bible verse and the words:“Nix party of 3!!! ‘Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.’ Jeremiah‬ ‭1‬:‭5‬” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMany people congratulated them in the comments, including Nicolette Wilson, wife of Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson. She wrote:“Can’t meet to meet the little one 🥹”Nicolette's comment on Izzy Nix's IG postNicolette and Zach got married in June at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City. They started dating in 2022 and got engaged in Italy in 2024. Nicolette, a fashion designer and influencer, is known for her work at Morgan &amp; Co and her background in modeling and the performing arts.As for Izzy and Bo Nix, their time together began in 2020 at Auburn University, where Bo was the Tigers’ starting quarterback and Izzy was a cheerleader. The two continued their journey together through Bo’s transfer to the University of Oregon and into the NFL. Bo proposed in 2021 at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium, and the couple married in 2022 in Alabama.Bo Nix’s backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham and his wife express their excitementAs Izzy and Bo Nix announced their pregnancy on Instagram, the comment section was flooded with warm wishes and excited friends, including Denver Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham and his wife, Kennedy.“Love you guys!!!!!!” Broncos backup QB Jarrett Stidham said.“MY BESTIES HAVIN A BABYYYYY!!!!! we love yall so much,” Kennedy commented.Jarrett and Kennedy Stidham's comments on Izzy Nix's IG postBo Nix has been playing well this season. In five games, he’s thrown for 1,103 yards and eight touchdowns. He helped the Broncos come back to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, finishing with 242 passing yards and a touchdown.Meanwhile, Jarrett Stidham hasn’t played in the regular season but saw the field in the preseason.The Broncos are 3-2 and will play the New York Jets in Week 6 in London on Sunday.