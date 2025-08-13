  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette Wilson shares 3-word message for Quinton Bell’s fiancée's emotional tribute to Dolphins LB

Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette Wilson shares 3-word message for Quinton Bell’s fiancée's emotional tribute to Dolphins LB

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Aug 13, 2025 11:30 GMT
Zach Wilson&rsquo;s wife Nicolette Wilson shares 3-word message for Quinton Bell&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e
Quinton Bell’s fiancée and Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette (Image Source: Instagram/@brookelewisss@_nicolettewilson •)

Zach Wilson's wife, Nicolette, reacted to an emotional post from Quinton Bell's fiancée, Brooke Miranda. On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins linebacker’s fiancée shared several pictures from the team’s training camp. She attended the practice session with her kids to cheer for her beau.

Ad

In the caption of the post, Brooke wrote a heartfelt message for the NFL linebacker as he is gearing up for his seventh year in the NFL.

"Year 7 hits different. Grateful our boys get to watch their dad live his dream — and gain a whole squad of uncles along the way ✨," she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson's wife, Nicolette, reacted to the post with a three-word comment.

"Cutest fam ever," she wrote.
Zach Wilson&rsquo;s wife Nicolette Wilson shares a message for Quinton Bell&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e&#039;s emotional tribute to Dolphins WR/@brookelewisss
Zach Wilson’s wife Nicolette Wilson shares a message for Quinton Bell’s fiancée's emotional tribute to Dolphins WR/@brookelewisss

In the post, Quinton Bell's fiancée shared an adorable family picture in the first slide, posing with both of their sons and the NFL star. Their sons wore orange and light blue Miami Dolphins T-shirts. She shared several other snaps from the training camp.

Ad

Quinton and Brooke welcomed their eldest son, Quinton Joseph Bell II, in January 2023, and in July last year, they were blessed with another son, Beckham Kai Bell.

Wilson is looking forward to his first season with the Dolphins, and Bell is preparing for his third.

Zach Wilson’s wife shares a heartfelt message for his birthday

Zach Wilson and Nicolette tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in New York last month. In an Instagram post on Aug. 4, Nicolette shared an emotional message for him on his birthday. She posted a few of their wedding pictures along with a sweet caption.

Ad
"Happy birthday to my whole entire world! You amaze me every single day, and I’m so lucky to be your wife. I love you more than you’ll ever know," she wrote.

Nicolette shared a picture of her posing in front of a glass door with decorations on the side with white flowers. She wore a white bridal gown and held flowers in her hand. Wilson, on the other hand, wore an off-white tuxedo. It was followed by a second snap in which the NFL star kissed his wife’s hair.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Neha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications