Zach Wilson trade rumors: Two NFC giants serve "intriguing options" as Jets QB looks for change of scenery, per insider

Zach Wilson could have a new home soon. It is no secret that the former New York Jets starting quarterback has had a disappointing performance in 2020 failing to live up to the promise that his 2021 draft placement bore. Now, after three seasons, he has finally been allowed to shop around the trade market.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday that a pair of NFC contenders from the same state with a roster need had emerged as possible destinations for him:

The (Los Angeles) Rams and (San Francisco) 49ers are among intriguing options for quarterback Zach Wilson, who has permission to seek a trade from the Jets. Wilson is looking for a skilled offensive head coach and a place to revive his career. Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan both need backup QB help at the moment.

How complicated will trading Zach Wilson be for Jets?

There is just one snag with any potential Zach Wilson trade: He commands plenty of money for a purported draft bust.

NBC's Mike Florio detailed the scenario in a column this past Thursday. In it, he opined that no team would be willing to risk absorbing the contract of an underachiever unless something else was attached to it:

"It is hardly a “seek and ye shall find” situation... Currently, no one is going to absorb the final year of his rookie deal. Unless the Jets are willing to give someone else a draft pick to take on the full $5.4 million, no one is going touch that salary."

He also believes that if no trade offers appear, then the Jets will have to either release him and free up cap space or keep him for more than his current amount - as a first-round pick, Wilson is entitled to a fifth-year option; although he is unlikely to receive it given his poor performance.

Zach Wilson defended by Sauce Gardner amidst trade rumors

One of Wilson's biggest defenders, meanwhile, has been two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback Sauce Gardner, who has been one of the Jets' few bright spots of the decade since being drafted fourth overall in 2022.

Amidst those rumors that potential suitors had imposed certain conditions for a trade to happen, he said on X that his quarterback still had the talent to make it big in the league:

