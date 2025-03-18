“Zach Wilson vibes” - NFL fans make their feelings known about Jaxson Dart ahead of 2025 Draft

On Monday, NFL analyst Steve Palazzolo asked football fans on X to share their thoughts on Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart. Palazzolo said:

"Jaxson Dart. Discuss."

In response, some fans highlighted how they are impressed with what Dart can potentially bring to the NFL and how he is a talented QB.

"Possibly the most over thought QB prospect in a long time. Some team down the board is gonna get lucky," one fan wrote.

"Gonna be the second best QB out of this draft," one fan said.

"Dart is number two in this class and it isnt even close. The gap between him and ward is closer than the gap between him and the rest," one fan added.

However, other fans questioned whether Dart would succeed at the professional level, with some even comparing him to a major draft bust.

"Jaxson Dart comes from a system like Kiffin’s—very QB-friendly at the college level: simple reads, quick game, heavy RPO usage. That kind of setup helps boost production, but it also raises questions about how well he’ll adapt to a more structured NFL system. As of now, we still don’t really know how capable he is when it comes to progressing through complex reads. He’s not worth a first-round pick," one fan wrote.

"3rd round QB," one fan said.

"Zach Wilson vibes," one person stated.

Jaxson Dart 2025 NFL draft projection

Jaxson Dart has a strong arm, makes smart reads pre-snap at the line of scrimmage and during the play with the ball, and is also quite mobile.

Last season for Ole Miss, Dart had 4,279 passing yards, 29 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, 495 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns for the Rebels.

In analyst Mel Kiper's latest 2025 NFL mock draft, Dart was selected ninth overall by the New Orleans Saints.

While only time will tell how Dart's professional career plays out, it is evident from social media that football fans are split about whether Dart has the skills and abilities to become one of the league's best QBs.

