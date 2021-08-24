"Zach Wilson will be better than Sam Darnold this season" - Skip Bayless ranks highly-rated rookie over Panthers QB

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson is quickly winning over fans and the media with his play this NFL preseason.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wilson can “throw the heck out of it", while Wilson’s Jets teammate Josh Johnson called the rookie “special.”

Y’all see Zach Wilson though 🙏🏾 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) August 21, 2021

After Wilson’s impressive perfromance at Lambeau Field this past weekend, an unlikely member of the sports media declared his belief in the Jets' young QB.

“Undisputed” co-host Skip Bayless discussed Wilson with fellow host Shannon Sharpe on a recent show.

"I'm not ready to go special on Zach Wilson. As I watch him in the preseason, what I'm seeing more and more of is he is at his best when he's on the move and he does have a special arm," Bayless said about Wilson.

The outspoken sports host went on to talk about why he thinks Wilson can have a successful career in the NFL.

"I love what I'm seeing. Do I think he has Mahomes' arm, no. But I do think he's going to be legit. What I like the most about him is he has body language confidence. He has poise beyond his years, he is not afraid."

I know it’s Preseason but I tried to warn y’all about how ELITE Zach Wilson is!!! Don’t mind me tho and Carry on... https://t.co/OD6EGfYLdH — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) August 21, 2021

Skip Bayless then made one of his classic "hot takes" about Zach Wilson's future potential in the National Football League.

"I think he can be better than Tua. I'm already ready to declare that Zach Wilson is clearly going to be better than Sam Darnold," Bayless exclaimed.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe agreed with Bayless in regards to Wilson having a bright future in the league.

"Skip, he has the potential to be special, he can make throws, he can get out of the pocket, if you just watch him throw the football, he's special," Sharpe said on Monday's show.

Zach Wilson vs Sam Darnold is set for Week 1

NFL fans won't have to wait long to see the New York Jets' new rookie QB face its former rookie QB in Sam Darnold. The Jets travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season.

The September 9 clash will be one to watch as both teams look to get their season off to a bright start with the help of their young quarterbacks.

