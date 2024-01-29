The Baltimore Ravens couldn't conclude their great regular season with a Super Bowl berth. The team was dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs for much of the contest and lost 17-10 in a game that they never were able to lead.

Rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers had a strong game in numbers, but he was also one of the major problems of the offense. First came a deep ball where he stopped at the 10-yard line, but then they had to go back 15 yards due to a taunting penalty; late in the same drive, he fumbled the ball in the end zone and Baltimore walked away with no points.

Ravens fans were livid with the wide receiver, blaming his miscues and his inexperience for the loss against the Chiefs:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Who's to blame for the Baltimore Ravens loss?

It's difficult to pinpoint just one reason for the loss because, even though Zay Flowers had some rookie mistakes, the truth is that the play call was really disappointing. Perhaps even more notable was how much the Ravens avoided running the ball, and how much they suffered because of it.

However, the real reason is that it was a masterclass from Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs defense. Patrick Mahomes played a great game and dominated in stretches, but Kansas City held Baltimore's offense so well that they couldn't find any answers apart from some isolated big plays. It was a deserved win for the visitors.

How much is Lamar Jackson's new contract worth?

Lamar and the Baltimore Ravens agreed a contract extension, with the player signing a five-year, $260 million contract, with $185 million guaranteed.

He wanted his contract to be fully guaranteed, but teams in 2023 are unwilling to do so. Baltimore owner Steve Bisciotti was critical of Deshaun Watson's contract, which was fully guaranteed at signing, due to what that may cause other teams to do.

Jackson, who does not have an agent, negotiated the contract himself with the franchise. Many NFL teams decide to lock up their star quarterbacks as soon as possible, but Baltimore waited longer than usual to extend Lamar.