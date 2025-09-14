Zay Flowers or Jerry Jeudy: Who should I start in Week 2 Fantasy Football?

Zay Flowers and Jerry Jeudy each enjoyed a breakout in the 2024 season. Both of them hit a thousand yards for the first time in their careers and were named to the Pro Bowl for their efforts.

Ad

Now, their respective teams clash for the first time on Sunday, as the Baltimore Ravens host the Cleveland Browns in what is expected to be a commemoration of former owner Art Modell's fateful decision to relocate what was then the latter franchise to Maryland 30 years ago.

That being said, who is the better starting option between the two?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Zay Flowers vs. Jerry Jeudy Week 2 fantasy outlook

Zay Flowers

Ad

Trending

Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Flowers is slowly creating a niche for himself as one of the league's most versatile wide receivers. At only 5'8" and 183 lbs., he should be fast and agile enough to be deployed as a slot receiver a la Wes Welker, yet he is also being used as an outside receiver who can make catches deep in the field.

Ad

At the Buffalo Bills, that versatility showed. He needed only seven catches to cover 143 yards and score a touchdown, more than complementing Derry Henry in the air. Unfortunately, a stunning defensive collapse cost the Ravens, as they went from leading by 15 points with under 12 minutes to play to losing 40-41 via a walk off-field goal by Matt Prater.

As a result, he is only WR15 and OVR42 in Sportskeeda's rankings. And the Browns' strong secondary, led by Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and proven hundred-tackle safety Grant Delpit, will make him work for every catch.

Ad

Jerry Jeudy

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

For a team that was expected to be destroyed in its season opener, the Browns did relatively well against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jeudy was a focal point in that, covering 66 yards on five catches.

Ad

That puts him at WR27 and OVR75 ahead of Sunday, and just like with his counterpart, the Ravens have a very deep secondary that will make him fight to catch the ball.

Whom should I start between Zay Flowers and Jerry Jeudy?

Enter caption

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer is going with Zay Flowers for this one. A piece that can alternate between outside and slot (and even returns) is a very valuable commodity for the Ravens to have, as it allows them to change the offensive scheme as it sees fit - HB and FB, triple-wideout, and 12 personnel.

One only needs to look at the projected rushing yards for each man. Derrick Henry is large enough to play fullback, so just imagine him blocking for a blitzing Flowers run. That is something most teams might not have game-planned for.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.