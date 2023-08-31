Zay Flowers was the Ravens first-round selection in this year's NFL Draft as another offensive piece for their offense. The wide receiver was one of the faster prospects at the NFL Combine, running a 4.42 40-yard dash.

As impressive as he was at the combine, he showed he can be just as impressive on the microphone. Recently, Flowers was captured on video rapping to Kodak Black's hit song No Flockin.

Ravens fans took to Twitter to express just how pumped they got after listening to the song, going as far as winning the Super Bowl:

However, other fans aren't as optimistic about the Ravens chances this season:

It's important to note that the Ravens went 14- 2 in the 2019 season, only to lose in the AFC Divisional Round.

As for Zay Zay Flowers, he had a great senior season at Boston College last year with 78 receptions for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns. The 12 touchdowns were the fifth-most in all of college football.

If the wideout can replicate that in his rookie season, the Ravens could be something special in the upcoming season.

Assessing Ravens' win total projection for 2023

According to several reports, the Baltimore Ravens total win projection is set between 9.5 and 10.5 wins. Three of their first five games are against their AFC North rivals, all on the road.

Last season, the Ravens finished with a 3-3 record in their division, but that number could jump to 4-2 or even 5 - 1 this season. The team will face the NFC West and AFC South in the 2023 season.

They also have to face the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins, two teams with playoff aspirations.

If quarterback Lamar Jackson can stay healthy, pencil in 10 wins easily for Baltimore given their improvements on offense. The defense was in the top 10 in 2022, and staying there makes 10 wins even more of a lock.

Will Zay Flowers be WR1 on the Ravens' depth chart this year?

Flowers has the talent to become the WR1 of the future for the Ravens, but maybe not this year.

Baltimore will lean on their big free agent signing, Odell Beckham Jr. as their No. 1 wideout entering the regular season.

Zay Flowers is just behind the three-time Pro Bowler on the team's depth chart. Yet, the rookie is ahead of fourth-year player Devin Duvernay on the depth chart. What are your predictions for this youngster in the 2023 season? Let us know in the comment section below!

