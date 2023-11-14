Zay Jones arrested: Jaguars WR facing trouble over domestic battery charge

Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones has reportedly been arrested on Monday on a charge of domestic battery causing bodily harm, which qualifies as a first-degree misdemeanor. The wide receiver was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and booked into the Duval County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court for 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Jaguars said in a statement through a spokesperson,

"We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time."

