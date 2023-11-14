NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Zay Jones arrested: Jaguars WR facing trouble over domestic battery charge

Zay Jones arrested: Jaguars WR facing trouble over domestic battery charge

By Rit Nanda
Modified Nov 14, 2023 01:56 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars
Zay Jones arrested: Jaguars WR facing trouble over domestic battery charge

Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones has reportedly been arrested on Monday on a charge of domestic battery causing bodily harm, which qualifies as a first-degree misdemeanor. The wide receiver was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and booked into the Duval County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court for 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Jaguars said in a statement through a spokesperson,

"We are aware of the situation and are in the midst of gathering information. We will have no further comment at this time."

Quick Links

Edited by Rit Nanda
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...