Zay Jones injury update: Latest on Jaguars WR for fantasy football Week 4

Zay Jones was expected to be the Jacksonville Jaguars' second or third receiving option, but he has been dealing with a nagging injury.

Jones has played in just two games but left early in Jacksonville's Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. So, what's the latest on his status?

Zay Jones injury update

Zay Jones is dealing with a knee injury

Zay Jones missed Jacksonville's Week 3 loss to the Houston Texans due to a knee injury, and it's likely he will miss his second straight game.

Jones sprained his right knee two weeks ago against the Chiefs and has been forced to miss practices. He missed practice on Wednesday as Jacksonville is set to fly to London to play the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium.

The 28-year-old started the season off on a good note as he caught five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

What happened to Zay Jones?

Zay Jones entered the medical tent early in the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was announced as questionable to return.

In the third quarter, Jones was able to return to the game but didn't record a catch. Originally, the thought was the injury wasn't too serious as there was some hope he would play in Week 3, according to head coach Doug Pederson:

"We’re doing everything we can to communicate with the training staff to get a feel for where Zay is and what we expect out of him. We’ll be able to massage our plan either way."

Unfortunately, Jones wasn't healthy enough to practice and was inactive against the Texans last week.

When will Zay Jones return?

Zay Jones will travel with Jacksonville to London, England, for the Jaguars' game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Although Jones traveling is a good sign for the wide receiver, he still missed practice on Wednesday. With that, Doug Pederson is calling Jones a longshot to play on Sunday:

"Zay is still day-to-day. We’re going to see how he works this week, probably a long shot for the game, but we’ll see. He’s progressing very nice."

With Jones still not practicing, it doesn't seem likely that he will be in the lineup this Sunday. However, it does appear that he is getting closer, and if Jones doesn't play in London, he could return next week against the Buffalo Bills.

If Jones doesn't play in Week 4 in London, it's expected that Jamal Agnew and Tim Jones will get snaps in the wide receiver role. That also could mean more targets for Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk and tight end Evan Engram.

