Zay Jones injury update: Will Cardinals WR be available for Week 4 TNF vs Seahawks?

Zay Jones has been in the spotlight for the Arizona Cardinals (2-1) ahead of their Week 4 clash against the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) on Thursday. Jones suffered a concussion in Arizona's 16-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3.

Now, fans want to know if Jones will play against the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Zay Jones injury update for Week 4 clash vs. Seattle Seahawks

NFL: Arizona Cardinals WR Zay Jones- Source: Imagn

Zay Jones is ruled out for Arizona's Week 4 clash against the Seahawks. The Cardinals' wideout did not clear the concussion protocols to play on Thursday night.

Jones did not take part in any of Arizona's practice sessions during the week.

Jones suffered a concussion in the Cardinals' final play against the 49ers. He had a pass knocked out of his hands on a crucial third-and-9 and appeared to hit his head on the ground. Jones' injury went unreported at the time.

Jones is in his ninth season in the NFL and in his second year with the Cardinals.

This season, Jones has 29 yards on three receptions. He posted four yards on one reception in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints and had 25 yards on two receptions in Week 3 against the 49ers.

Since Jones won't play against Seattle, Greg Dortch is expected to get a few more snaps behind Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson.

Here are the key details for the Cardinals vs. Seahawks Week 4 game:

Date: Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: NA

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video

Venue: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

The Cardinals will have Kyler Murray leading their offense. The Arizona QB has been solid this season, posting 542 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Meanwhile, Sam Darnold will start as the Seahawks' QB on Thursday.

