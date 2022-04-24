"Zero doubt" - Tom Brady would've been approved as Dolphins minority owner: Report 

Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is all set to return to action in the upcoming NFL season.

When this legend was drafted in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, using the 199th pick, nobody could have foreseen his future success.

After signing with Tampa Bay in 2020, Brady led the team to a Super Bowl win in his first year. He narrowly missed another Super Bowl appearance with them the following season.

Brady announced his retirement shortly thereafter but seemed to hint at a possible return to the team. Now that he’s come out of retirement, his reasons for doing so are starting to become a little clearer.

In a recent report from NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk with Mike Florio, it seems as though Brady was in line to purchase a minority share of the Miami Dolphins.

When the deal fell through, partly due to the lawsuit against the NFL filed by Brian Flores, Brady decided that if he couldn’t be part-owner, he would go back to being a player. At least for another year.

"Concerns have been expressed that the financial gains arising from an ownership stake would be regarded as a circumvention of the salary cap. Hogwash! It’s apples and oranges. As long as the player (and in Brady’s case he was retired, until he wasn’t) pays fair value for the percentage of the team he would have been buying, there’s no cap issue if/when the equity appreciates in value."

Florio went on to say,

"That said, we get it. Some reporters missed the boat on reporting the Brady connection to the Dolphins. Instead of ignoring it completely (as plenty are), others are looking for ways to knock it down.To them we say this: Keep trying. Brady was indeed poised to buy a slice of the Dolphins after he retired from the Buccaneers, and the transaction would have been approved."

Tom brady wants a minority share of the Miami Dolphins

According to the report, at least twenty-four owners would have to approve the sale of a piece of the Miami Dolphins. The report says there was “Zero doubt” Tom Brady would have got what he wanted. He is, after all, one of the greatest of all time.

Whether or not Tom Brady retires after this year and makes another attempt to become a Dolphins Minority owner remains to be seen. But the fact that he signed only a one-year deal with a no-franchise tag clause seems to point to that possibility.

