“Zero idea what this team will look like”: Louis Riddick weighs in on Dolphins’ "uncertainty" after Darren Waller deal

The Miami Dolphins pulled Darren Waller out of retirement on Tuesday. A year after the tight end announced that he was done with pro football, Miami pulled off a shocking trade. However, NFL analyst Louis Riddick is a little skeptical of this move.

On X on Tuesday, Riddick stated that the Dolphins are uncertain going into the 2025 NFL campaign. He added that they have no clue what the team will look and play like when the upcoming season kicks off, as they have zero chemistry.

"(Dolphins) the very definition of uncertainty going into 2025," Riddick wrote. "Have zero idea what this team will look like, play like, come together like chemistry wise. Zero. Fascinating to me."

Waller will sign a one-year, $5 million deal, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. This is a low-risk, high-reward situation for the team with the league's most explosive offense.

In June 2024, Waller revealed that he is hanging up his helmet due to health concerns. The TE also wanted to pursue a music career. However, he's all set to return to the gridiron in Miami.

What did the Miami Dolphins trade for Darren Waller?

Tom Pelissero broke the news, stating that the Dolphins are finalizing a deal with the New York Giants to acquire the services of the retired veteran tight end Darren Waller. Miami offered a sixth-round pick to the Giants for Waller with a conditional seventh-rounder.

This move does make sense for the Dolphins, as they traded their TE1, Jonnu Smith, to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. After that deal, fans have been wondering who will fill the void Smith left in the Dolphins offense. However, they soon found an answer.

What are your thoughts on Darren Waller coming out of retirement and signing with the Miami Dolphins? Let us know using the discuss button.

