2021 NFL Draft: 3 teams that could draft DeVonta Smith

Alabama star wide receiver DeVonta Smith is one of the best available offensive players in this year’s draft.

The two-time national champion had a stand-out 2020 season with the Crimson Tide. Smith had 117 receptions, 1,856 yards, and 23 touchdowns. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner is expected to be picked in the first round.

ESPN’s Todd McShay has Smith rated as the sixth-best available player on his draft board.

Three teams that could draft DeVonta Smith

Some NFL insiders see Smith as undersized at 6-feet, 170 lbs and this could result in him falling in the draft. However, he proved in college that he was a savvy route runner with safe hands and the ability to gain big yards after the catch.

There are many NFL teams that could use a talented receiver like Smith. Let’s look at three teams that could draft DeVonta Smith in this year’s NFL draft.

#1 - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have two first-round draft picks (6 & 18) and many believe they will use one of these on a wide receiver. The Dolphins' top brass will probably have to decide between DeVonta Smith, LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase, and star tight end Kyle Pitts.

One big reason the Dolphins should pick DeVonta Smith is his pre-existing chemistry with their franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The two played together at Alabama in 2018 and enjoyed great success. Adding Smith can only help with Tua’s development.

If Miami selects Smith in the first round, they will have a wide receiving core featuring Will Fuller, Devante Parker and DeVonta Smith. That’s a scary proposition for defenses across the NFL.

#2 - Detroit Lions

After losing starting wide receivers Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay in free agency, the Detroit Lions are in need of a star wideout. New head coach Dan Campbell will be hoping to pick up an offensive weapon for the Lions new quarterback Jared Goff.

The Lions have the 7th pick in the draft and will likely pick the top wide receiver available. DeVonta Smith would be an ideal fit as their starting slot receiver and as a long-term solution to the Lions’ offensive woes.

Smith’s well-rounded skillset should help Jared Goff, who has struggled in the past two seasons. In a division that features Aaron Rodgers, the Lions need to be able to get in the endzone and Smith would be perfect as the go-to guy on offense.

#3 Green Bay Packers

One wild-card franchise that could make a big move in the draft by picking DeVonta Smith would be the Green Bay Packers. The NFC North champions had been expected to pick a wide receiver in the first round last year.

However, they shocked the world when they selected quarterback Jordan Love, much to their fans and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ dismay.

After winning his third MVP, what better way for the Packers to reward Aaron Rodgers’ play than by finally picking a wide receiver in the first round? The Packers have the 29th pick in the draft, so they would most likely have to move up to get Smith.

They could use the multiple picks they have in the 4th, 5th and 6th rounds to put together a package to move up in the first round.

Adding DeVonta Smith to a receiving group of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard could put Green Bay over the top in the NFC.

