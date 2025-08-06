NFC North Dynasty Fantasy Football Buys and Sells: 5 players to trade for & ditch in 2025 feat. Caleb Williams

The 2025 fantasy football season is getting ready to kick off, so Dynasty managers should be carefully exploring the trade market. Buying and selling the right players at the right time is often the best way to optimize rosters in these leagues due to the multi-year format. Here are some of the best trade candidates from the NFC North division this year.

Fantasy Football Dynasty buys and sells for NFC North in 2025

NFC North trade candidates

#1 - BUY: Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears

Rome Odunze could potentially be in line for a breakout season with his volume expected to increase this year. The Chicago Bears moved on from Keenan Allen during the offseason, so Odunze should get an increased target share. This makes him an intriguing buy-low candidate in fantasy football, especially in Dynasty leagues.

#2 - SELL: David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions

David Montgomery has been consistently solid in fantasy football, despite serving as the RB2 for the Detroit Lions. The franchise hired a new offensive coordinator this year, so it's unclear how much work Montgomery will receive behind rising star Jahmyr Gibbs this season. Severe regression is surely a possibility, making the veteran a clear sell candidate.

#3 - BUY: Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams may be positioned for a massive step forward in his second season with the Chicago Bears. New head coach Ben Johnson was previously one of the best offensive coordinators in the NFL, so his system could benefit Williams. He also has a ton of offensive weapons to work with, so it amkes sense to buy him before he climbs the quarterback rankings.

#4 - SELL: Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers

Jayden Reed is extremely talented, but he has a ton if target competition on the Green Bay Packers. This situation got even worse during the 2025 NFL Draft when the franchise selected Matthew Golden and Savion Williams to add to their already deep group of wide receivers. Reed's volume is likely to be too inconsistent to trust him in weekly lineups.

#5 - BUY: Jordan Mason, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Jordan Mason was excellent filling in for Christian McCaffrey last year, including finishing as the RB8 or better in three of the first four weeks of the season. This could be enough for him to carve ot a relevant role with the Minnesota Vikings this year, despite playing behind Aaron Jones. Mason's upside and cheap price tag right now make him an ideal trade target.

