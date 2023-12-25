NFC Playoff Picture Week 17: Cowboys sink ship, Lions secure berth with division title, Packers keep knocking

We have an intriguing NFC playoff picture heading into Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season. While a few teams have already confirmed their playoff berths, others are still hunting for the postseason.

Some teams, including the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions, have also sealed their divisional titles with two games remaining. Here's a look at the NFC's playoff picture near the end of Week 16.

NFC Playoff Picture heading into Week 17

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys (10-5) suffered their second defeat in a row when they lost 22-20 to the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Eve in Week 16. Mike McCarthy's team has already qualified for the playoffs but remains second in the NFC East division behind the Philadelphia Eagles (10-4).

The Eagles will now look to snap their three-game losing streak when they host the New York Giants on Monday. A win for Philadelphia will put the team in the driving seat to clinch the division.

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions (11-4) continued their impressive run in Week 16, recording an impressive 30-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings (7-8). The victory helped the Lions clinch their NFC North divisional title as well.

Detroit is considered one of the strongest teams in the conference this season. Dan Campbell's team will finish the regular season with a trip to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 before hosting the Vikings once again in Week 18.

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers (7-8) kept their playoff hopes alive with a 33-30 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. Matt LaFleur's team is currently third in the NFC North but still has an outside chance of reaching the playoffs.

The Packers will have to beat the Vikings in Week 17 and the Chicago Bears in Week 18 to remain in contention for reaching the playoffs. With Jordan Love finding some form in recent weeks, there's still a chance for Green Bay to play in the postseason.