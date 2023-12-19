NFC Playoff Standings Week 16: Where Seahawks, Eagles, Rams, Packers stand

The Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers have all secured postseason places.

With NFC teams like the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers still in the running, there are currently just 10 playoff slots left. We'll examine each of these NFC teams' postseason chances.

The Philadelphia Eagles have advanced to the playoffs, but their defeat to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football cost them first place in the NFC East. If they win their next three games — against the Giants at home on Christmas Day on the road Jan. 6, against the Arizona Cardinals at home Dec. 30 — they will still be able to win their division via a tiebreaker.

The Eagles clinched a playoff spot earlier, before their Week 15 game on Monday with the Niners' victory over the Cardinals, and the Falcons and Packers', respective, losses to the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Seattle Seahawks playoff chances heading into Week 16

Last season, the Seattle Seahawks finished 9-8 and, behind the San Francisco 49ers, earned a postseason berth. However, they were defeated by the 49ers in the opening round of the playoffs. To equal that record this season, the Seahawks must win two of their next three games, although even that may not be enough to secure the team's place in the postseason.

After defeating the Philadelphia Eagles on MNF, Seattle's prospects of qualifying for the playoffs have significantly improved. But right now, nothing is guaranteed.

Seattle has a 50/50 chance of making the playoffs, but the Rams' matchup with the Saints in Week 16 will naturally benefit the team. In Week 16, the Vikings will also play the Lions in another fixture that might help the Seahawks' chances in the long run.

Los Angeles Rams playoff chances heading into Week 16

The New York Times simulator currently gives the Los Angeles Rams a 49% likelihood of making the postseason. That probability would increase to 70%, though, if they are able to defeat the New Orleans Saints in Week 16.

After defeating the Commanders on Sunday, the Rams are now ranked seventh in the NFC standings. With three games remaining, Los Angeles can no longer catch the Niners and must instead concentrate on beating the Saints and Seahawks in order to secure a wild card position. The Saints, Giants and 49ers are their next three opponents in the regular season.

Green Bay Packers playoff chances heading into Week 16

The Packers are currently positioned 11th in the conference standings, behind the Atlanta Falcons, after suffering two straight losses to the Giants and Buccaneers. Prior to this, they were seriously in contention for the NFC playoffs.

The New York Times playoff machine gives the Packers a 25% chance of making the playoffs, but they have put themselves in a difficult position since their Week 15 loss.

It's encouraging for the Packers' prospects if they can get wins in their final three games. The Panthers, Vikings and Bears are Green Bay's final three opponents in the regular season.