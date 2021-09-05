NFC Power Rankings: which NFC teams are heading for the playoffs?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to life in the 2020-21 playoffs, winning three straight road games before clinching Super Bowl glory – but do they lead the NFC Power Rankings heading into 2021?

Once Tom Brady got his hands on the ball in the playoffs, the Bucs were unstoppable. However, let’s not forget their route was not all plain sailing. Tampa Bay went 11-5 in the regular season, including a loss to Nick Foles’ Chicago Bears, before clinching their spot in the playoffs as the number five seed.

Does the Bucs' post-season run make them favorites to claim the number one seed in 2021? Or are their NFC rivals set to mount a climb to the top? Below, we go through our NFC Power Rankings heading into Week 1.

Who makes the playoffs? Ranking the NFC from 16 to 1

#16 – Detroit Lions

Jared Goff will need to prove most of the NFL wrong to succeed on this Lions team. The former Los Angeles Rams quarterback lands in Detroit as part of the Matthew Stafford trade, and pairs up with an offense that has no recognized number one wide receiver and an inexperienced backfield. The offensive line is strong, but the defense was a disaster in 2020. There's little hope of a big improvement.

#15 – New York Giants

The Giants' preparations for 2021 have been far from ideal. Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram are still doubts for Week 1, while Daniel Jones had an up-and-down preseason, with reports suggesting he was outplayed by Mac Jones in joint practice with the Patriots. New wideout Kenny Golladay admits Joe Judge's team will be "probably slow" to begin the season. The playoffs seem a long way away.

#14 – Atlanta Falcons

When tight end Kyle Pitts was drafted with the number four overall pick, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was given a new lease of life. Pass-catcher Calvin Ridley starred last season but, after a 4-12 finish, Atlanta fired Dan Quinn. The tools are there on offense for new coach Arthur Smith to surge towards the playoffs – but defense is still the big problem. Only three teams allowed more yards in 2020.

#13 – Philadelphia Eagles

There is hope that quarterback Jalen Hurts will put the Eagles back in the playoffs conversation. The rookie late-season cameos were enough to send Carson Wentz packing. With only four starts to Hurts' name, Gardner Minshew arrives as insurance. In such an open division, new coach Nick Sirianni's side could be close to the playoffs – but a lot of moving parts must come together.

#12 – Chicago Bears

Matt Nagy is one of the few people in the football world that still believes in Andy Dalton as a starting quarterback – but the Bears chief is a former offensive coach of the year. Rookie QB Justin Fields could lift the team if he is afforded time on the field. However, this defense is not what it once was, even with Khalil Mack coming off the edge, so a push for the playoffs looks like a stretch.

#11 – Carolina Panthers

Sam Darnold's adjustment to coordinator Joe Brady's offense will be the difference between a second year of struggles under head coach Matt Rhule, or the chance to mount a playoffs challenge. Christian McCaffrey's return will be a big help for Darnold. The Panthers lost a lot of close games so a youthful defense, led by pass rusher Brian Burns, needs to take another step forward.

#10 – Arizona Cardinals

Arizona would be higher up this list were they not in the NFL's most competitive division. Kyler Murray has shown flashes of brilliance during two years in Kliff Kingsbury's offense. DeAndre Hopkins made them more dangerous. The Cards' defense was an issue in 2020 and let them down in tight games. If another NFC West side falls, a trip to the playoffs is not impossible.

#9 – New Orleans Saints

The Jameis Winston experiment could go one way or another, but if anyone can get consistent performances out of the former number one pick, it's coach Sean Payton. Michael Thomas' uncertain future is a blow to the offense, and starting the season away from New Orleans in such difficult circumstances is tough. This team could be a shade short of being a contender for the playoffs.

#8 – Washington Football Team

Head coach Ron Rivera may have finally brought some stability to Washington's quarterback department by installing veteran passer Ryan Fitzpatrick. Running back Antonio Gibson and wide receiver Terry McLaurin give them dangerous tools on offense, and their fearsome defensive line led by Chase Young could put Washington in the race to win the division or claim a spot in the playoffs.

#7 – Minnesota Vikings

The trio of quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook and wide receiver Justin Jefferson set the tone for Minnesota's offense in 2020, but a disappointing year for their defense saw Mike Zimmer's outfit fall to 7-9. They could be primed to bounce back in 2021 with a clutch of free-agent arrivals, led by Dalvin Tomlinson and Patrick Peterson. A return to the playoffs is in reach.

#6 – Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys could be primed to reclaim the NFC West title with fit-again quarterback Dak Prescott ready to roll from Week 1. Prescott is supported by a stacked receiving corps, with CeeDee Lamb tipped for a breakout campaign. If rookie linebacker Micah Parsons can take the defense to the next level, then Mike McCarthy's team will be ready for the playoffs.

#5 – Seattle Seahawks

The 'Let Russ Cook' movement supported Russell Wilson's transition to a more pass-heavy quarterback in 2020, and Wilson clocked up a career-best 40 touchdowns. Their defense is solid if not spectacular, but Pete Carroll's side have reached the playoffs in nine of the last 10 seasons. There's no reason why it will be any different in 2021, despite playing in an ultra-competitive NFC West.

#4 – San Francisco 49ers

They finished bottom of their division with a 6-10 record after an injury-plagued 2020, but if Kyle Shanahan's team stay healthy, they could become a different beast in 2021. This time there is a contingency plan at quarterback, and number three overall pick Trey Lance may eventually be elevated to starter. If Nick Bosa and George Kittle hit top form, nobody will want to face the 49ers in the playoffs.

#3 – Green Bay Packers

After an offseason of uncertainty, Aaron Rodgers is back in Green Bay. The reigning MVP may only be a Packer for one more year, and the 37-year-old will be more driven than ever to double his Super Bowl ring collection. Their defensive front is a force, but the secondary came up short in the NFC Championship game. Answers must be found against high-power offenses in the playoffs.

#2 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs have all 22 Super Bowl starters back in 2021, and it seems there will be little competition for the division title from their NFC South rivals. Seven-time champion Tom Brady enters his age 44 season with no concerns, but often a reminder is needed that he is still human. If key players stay healthy, a deep run in the playoffs is almost certain, given their big-game mentality.

#1 – Los Angeles Rams

The offense Sean McVay has schemed up during his four years in Los Angeles has been nothing short of phenomenal, given the limitations of having Jared Goff at the helm. Aaron Donald is the NFL's best defensive player on the league’s top defense. Now McVay has an elite quarterback in Matthew Stafford, the Rams could be the number one seed going into the playoffs.

