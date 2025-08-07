NFC South Dynasty Fantasy Football Buys and Sells: 5 players to trade for & ditch in 2025 feat. Drake London

The 2025 fantasy football season is quickly approaching and many Dynasty managers have been active in the trade market. This league format doesn't include a redraft for every year, so making trades during the offseason is crucial to improving the overall construction of any roster. Here are five potential trade tragets to buy and sell this season from the NFC South division.

Dynasty Fantasy Football buys and sells for NFC South in 2025

NFC South outlook

#1 - BUY: Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucky Irving turned in an excellent rookie season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, finishing as the overall RB14 in fantasy football. Making his accomplishments even more impressive is that he opened the season as the RB2 behind Rachaad White. With a full season as the featured back and likely an increased workload, Irving could be on his way top top-five finish.

#2 - SELL: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard recorded a career-best RB15 finish last year in his fourth season with the Carolina Panthers. The issue with his fantasy outlook in 2025 is that the franchise added Rico Dowdle during the offseason. A split backfield is a realistic possibility, making Hubbard a regression candidate this year. Now may be the best time to cash in on his breakout season from last year.

#3 - BUY: Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Drake London recorded the third-most targets of any player in the entire NFL last season on his way to a career-best WR5 finish. The Atlanta Falcons declined to add any legitimate wide receievrs to challenge his workload, so it's still possible he takes another step forward. The rising star appears to be a safe investment in the trade market, especially in Dynasty leagues due to his age.

#4 - SELL: Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin has demonstrated reliable output in fantasy football whenever he has been healthy during his career. The issue is that he has often been injured, including missing ten games last season with a dislocated ankle. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also selected Emeka Egbuka in the 2025 NFL Draft, so Godwin's role in their offensive system is likely to decline going forward.

#5 - BUY: Rashid Shaheed, WR, New Orleans Saints

Rashid Shaheed demonstrated his weekly upside two seasons ago for the New Orleans Saints, before becoming a consistent contributor last year. He finished as the weekly WR13 or better in three of his first five games, but an injury cut his potential breakout campaign short. His explosive upside and cheap price tag following the injury make him an intriguing fantasy football buy.

