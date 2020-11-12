NFL Power Rankings: NFC West, Week 10

The NFC West is the most competitive division in the conference. All four of the teams that make up the division are full of great talent. Each team can walk into any stadium on a Sunday and pull out a victory.

In the NFC West, each team has their franchise quarterback. The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo, the Cardinals have Kyler Murray, the Rams have Jared Goff, and the Seahawks have Russell Wilson. The Seattle Seahawks have the most experience out of all the teams when it comes to the quarterback position and in coaching.

The experience is starting to play a role in this week's NFC West power rankings.

4. San Francisco 49ers (4-5)

The San Francisco 49ers are the defending NFC champions and have been plagued with injury. The 49ers have lost their starting quarterback and tight end for an extended period of time. San Francisco has lost key players on the defensive side of the football as well. Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Solomon Thomas, and Richard Sherman are pieces of the defense that helped them get to the Super Bowl last season.

The 49ers have a tough stretch coming up in the next three weeks. They will travel to New Orleans to play the Saints, who are coming off a huge win in Tampa Bay. Then they will fly back and head to Los Angeles for a divisional game against the Rams. This tough three-game stretch ends with a game at home against the Buffalo Bills.

The 49ers have about $80 million tied up with players currently on Injured Reserve.



All the injuries are going to play a big role in the success of the San Francisco 49ers for the rest of the season.

One thing to keep in mind for the 49ers is that the last time they suffered a big injury, it turned out OK for them. We have to remember the last time the 49ers had a season that was impacted by injury they drafted Nick Bosa, and that has turned out great.

3. Los Angeles Rams (5-3)

The Los Angeles Rams are checking in at No. 3 in the NFC West Week 10 power rankings. The Rams are coming off their bye week to face the division-leading Seattle Seahawks. Los Angeles makes a strong debate whether they should be second or third in the NFC West.

If the Rams can knock off the Seattle Seahawks at home this weekend, they would put themselves in a nice spot for the playoffs and still an NFC West title. The way it looks like right now the Rams and Cardinals are battling for the last playoff spot.

The NFC West will more than likely have two teams from their division in this year's playoffs and the Rams want to be one of them. The Los Angeles Rams appeared in the Super Bowl just two seasons ago. One thing is for sure quarterback Jared Goff would love to make another run at a Super Bowl.

The Los Angeles Rams are the team that is not getting much credit for their wins and are labeled as pretenders in the division.

2. Arizona Cardinals (5-3)

The Arizona Cardinals seem to have put everything together this season. The Cardinals are currently 2-0 in the NFC West. Their Week 1 victory over the San Francisco 49ers and the hard-fought overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cardinals are the most interesting team in this division. Kyler Murray is only in his second year and is showing signs of greatness. Arizona added a huge piece to their offense when they traded for WR DeAndre Hopkins this off-season. Hopkins has given the Cardinals passing game a huge boost in production.

The Arizona Cardinals have a chance at winning the NFC West if they can knock off the Seattle Seahawks again. The only thing that stands in their way is themselves when it comes to their success. Dropping the recent game to the Miami Dolphins at home are losses they need to avoid. If they're looking to make a run at the Seahawks in the NFC West and make the playoffs, then they need to win games against teams like Miami.

1. Seattle Seahawks (6-2)

The Seattle Seahawks are the team to beat in the NFC West. They're led by their veteran quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson is the motor to this football team and they'll go as far as he takes them.

The Seattle Seahawks defense has underperformed this season and could use some rebuilding at certain positions. Seattle suffered a tough loss in Buffalo in Week 9 which opened the door for NFC West contenders the Rams and Cardinals. The Cardinals have the upper hand on Seattle because they won the first meeting this season between the two teams.

It's going to be a great finish to the NFL season in the NFC West. The division is highly competitive and every football team is a threat to the Seattle Seahawks. We will see as the season plays out if Russell Wilson can continue his success for the Seattle Seahawks.