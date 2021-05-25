NFL: 10 youngest players to win the Super Bowl 

The Super Bowl is not just a dream but the ultimate goal of all NFL players.

Many players have to wait for the opportunity to showcase their skills on the biggest stage. But a few are able to make an immediate impact; they land in the biggest game in the NFL and win it at an impressively young age too.

On that note, let's take a look at the ten youngest players to win the Super Bowl in NFL history.

#10 Aaron Rodgers (27 years, 1 month, 16 days) - Super Bowl XLV

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers was in his third year when he was deployed as a starter by his NFL team.

After taking over from the team's all-time leading passer, Brett Favre, Rodgers won his first and only Super Bowl in 2011. He tallied a completion percentage of 65.7, 28 touchdowns and eleven interceptions.

Rodgers also finished his second consecutive season with a triple-digit passer rating.

#9 Eli Manning (27 years, 1 month) Super Bowl XLII

Eli Manning in Super Bowl XLII

In one of the biggest, most stunning upsets in NFL history, the New York Giants beat the New England Patriots 17 -14.

The Giants weren't expected to be there, making it into the playoffs by the skin of their teeth. Even after they miraculously made it to the Super Bowl, the undrafted reigning champions, the New England Patriots, were the overwhelming favorites. But on the day, Eli Manning had other ideas; he was a beast on the field, portraying Brady-esque talent.

#8 Jim McMahon (26 years, 5 months, 5 days) - Super Bowl XX

Jim McMahon

In 1985, Jim McMahon had his most successful NFL season with the Chicago Bears, as he emerged triumphant in Super Bowl XX. McMahon also received Pro Bowl honors for his exploits that season.

#7 Terry Bradshaw (26 years, 4 months, 10 days) - Super Bowl IX

Terry Bradshaw

The Pittsburgh Steelers, led by Terry Bradshaw, defeated the Minnesota Vikings 16–6 to win their first Super Bowl championship in 1975. The game saw the NFL's two best defenses and future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks lock horns.

Bradshaw won three more Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers, doing so in 1976, 1979 and 1980.

1 / 3 NEXT