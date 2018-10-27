NFL 2018: 5 players who will have a big Week 8 fantasy performance

Week 8 got off to a hot start in terms of fantasy, with Watson, Hopkins, Fuller, Miller, Drake and Parker all having big games for their respective owners. Here I take a look at 5 more players from this weekend’s games who could have big performances.

Tyler Boyd

Cincinnati Bengals v Atlanta Falcons

Tyler Boyd’s production has been very up and down as of late, with a score of 21.70 sandwiched between performances of 6.40 and 4.20. However, this week’s matchup presents a huge opportunity for Boyd to put up big numbers. The Bengals face the Buccaneers who have been atrocious at defending the pass.

They are 32nd in the league against the pass and consistently struggle to defend against receivers playing out of the slot. Boyd is in position to capitalise, with the majority of his snaps coming from the slot position. I think all of the Bengals pass catchers (Boyd, Green and Uzomah) will have productive games against a poor Tampa secondary.

Boyd is currently ranked as the WR18 and is far surpassing people’s expectations for him. With John Ross set to miss another game for the Bengals, load Tyler Boyd into your starting lineups.

David Njoku

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns

David Njoku is turning in to one of the most sought-after Tight Ends in the league. Since Baker Mayfield took over as the team’s starter, Njoku has been the number 5 ranked Tight End. His production in the last 4 games has been much improved, with reception totals of 5,6,7 and 4 in that time.

Njoku has also caught 2 TDs in the last couple of games and seems to be one of Baker’s most trusted receivers. This week he faces a Steelers D that have struggled somewhat against the pass this season. This matchup is followed up by games against the Chiefs and the Falcons, who are two teams that have been dreadful against the pass.

With Antonio Callaway struggling for any kind of consistency on the outside, Njoku has locked in as the number 2 option for Mayfield, behind target hog Jarvis Landry. With his size and incredible athleticism, I expect Mayfield to start looking towards Njoku even more, especially in the redzone.