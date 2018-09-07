NFL 2018: Falcons vs Eagles, Highest Fantasy Scores (Half PPR)

The 2018 NFL season kicked off last night, with the Atlanta Falcons visiting the Philadelphia Eagles. The highly anticipated kick-off was delayed due to storms around the Philadelphia area. When they did eventually get going, it was a slow start, with both offenses looking a little rusty.

The second half was more entertaining, with the Philadelphia Eagles hanging on for a narrow win. Here I take a look at the highest scoring players from a fantasy perspective.

Julio Jones - 23.00 Fantasy Points

Atlanta Falcons v Philadelphia Eagles

Julio Jones was the best WR in this game by far. He started off strongly with 2 catches and a carry on the opening drive. Last season, fantasy owners were left frustrated by Jones’s struggles to get into the endzone. Last night was no different as the Falcons decided to take Julio off when they entered the 10 zone.

An odd choice considering Jones is a 6’3 monster. Despite the lack of RedZone chances, Julio racked up 10 reception for 169 yards as well as 1 rush for 11 yards. That’s a huge game considering all of the other Falcons receiving options combined for just 82 yards. Julio showed why he is still one of the elite receivers in this league.

Jay Ajayi - 20.20 Fantasy Points

Atlanta Falcons v Philadelphia Eagles

Ajayi was the benefactor of some goal-line work, something he hasn’t had much experience with in his career so far. Now the power back for the Eagles after LeGarrette Blount’s departure, Ajayi scored two touchdowns, whilst adding 62 yards on the ground from 15 attempts.

Despite the impressive points tally, there will be some concern from Ajayi owners because he was on the field for just 39% percent of the snaps. Coach Pedersen used a real committee approach, with Corey Clement and Darren Sproles receiving their share of opportunities also. Keep an eye on Ajayi’s snap count over the next few games to see if he gains a more prominent role in this offense.