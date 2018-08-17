NFL 2018: Fantasy Football: 5 Players That are Currently Being Overvalued

With the Fantasy Football season really hotting up, all players Average Draft Positions (ADP) are constantly fluctuating. With reports coming out about injuries and good/bad performances in preseason games, some players are moving up, whilst others are moving down. Here I take a look at 5 players who's ADP is currently too high for my liking.

#5 Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs

The hype this offseason for Deshaun Watson has been off the charts, since his spectacular introduction into the league. Watson replaced Tom Savage at halftime in week 1 and went on to play 7 games until an ACL tear in practice ruined his season. Now don’t get me wrong, Watson was incredible in those 7 games. He threw 19 TDs, as well as adding a couple on the ground. He had an immediate rapport with his receivers, DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller.

Who knows how many TDs and yards he would have thrown for if injury hadn’t struck. The problem for me is where he is being drafted. Watson’s current ADP is 4.04 and the second QB off of the board. THAT IS INSANE! He is going ahead of last years top scoring QB Russell Wilson, as well as the crafty veterans Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

Yes, Watson has huge upside, but if you’re drafting him in the 4th round, you’re drafting him at his ceiling. I’m not calling for Watson to be a failure this year, but I very much doubt he finishes as the second highest scoring QB.

#4 Derrick Henry

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

Henry is a beast. There is no doubting that. He’s a huge man who has exceptional speed for his size. This offseason it looked like he would have the chance to step out of Demarco Murray’s shadow and make the RB1 position his own. That was until the Titans signed Dion Lewis for big money. Lewis had a superb second half to last season. He finished as the RB13, as the Patriots made yet another SuperBowl.

Despite the Titans adding Lewis, Henry is still being drafted at the 3.01 position. That is a big investment for a player who may not even be the lead back for his team by the end of the year. Lewis will surely take the bulk of the passing down work, after catching 32 passes in 2017, compared to Henry’s 11.

Lewis also outproduced Henry on the ground last year. You would imagine that Henry will get the first crack at the early down and goal line work, but if he fails to produce good performances early, then keep an eye on Lewis to overtake him on the depth chart. Before Henry truthers jump on my back about hating on him, I’m not knocking Henry as a player.

If they hadn’t had recruited Lewis then Henry would have the potential to be a top 10 back in this league. But Lewis being there really does hamper Henry’s production. With Henry going 3.01 and Lewis going 5.12, I know who I’d rather take.