NFL 2018: NFC North – Projected Starters – Fantasy Football

Here are the projected starters for all the NFC North teams.

As the 2018 season draws closer, all the teams in the NFL will start to assess their options at different positions. Performances in OTA’s and training camps will determine the order of depth charts across the league. Here I take a look at the NFC North, which consists of the Packers, Lions, Vikings and Bears and see which players will be starting at the fantasy-relevant positions.

Chicago Bears

QB – Mitchell Trubisky

There has been a lot of hype about Trubisky this offseason, after the appointment of Matt Nagy and reinforcements being made in the receiving corps. Trubisky had a relatively poor rookie campaign, but he wasn’t helped by a terrible group of receivers.

He finished as the QB28 last year but is being drafted as the 24th QB off of the board in mock drafts this offseason. He’s locked in as the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears, but it remains to be seen whether Trubisky can truly cut it at NFL level.

RB1 – Jordan Howard

Howard seems to get a lot of unwarranted hate in the fantasy world, despite finishing as the RB15 in an awful offense last year. Yes, he struggled with his catching, but he still rushed for over 1100 yards and 9 TDs.

His worth is a little lower in PPR leagues as he won’t be on the field for passing downs. However, he is the clear first and second down back in this offense, which is being labelled as one of the most improved this offseason.

RB2 – Tarik Cohen

Cohen flashed his elite speed and playmaking ability in his rookie year. He will come in for all passing downs and is expected to be utilised more in the offense this year. Head Coach Matt Nagy wants to use him in similar ways that he used Tyreek Hill in Kansas City. This could mean we see more of Cohen lining up out wide and in the slot.

WR1 – Allen Robinson

Robinson signed with the Bears in Free Agency after the Jaguars surprisingly decided not to Franchise Tag or work out an extension with the talented wideout. Robinson missed the whole 2017 season after tearing his ACL in the first game of the season against the Texans. The Bears will be hoping he can get back to his 2015 form where he caught 14 TDs and racked up 1400 receiving yards. He’s the undoubted WR1 in this team and should get plenty of volume.

WR2 – Kevin White

White will see plenty of competition here from 2018 draft pick Anthony Miller. White himself was the 7th overall pick in the 2015 draft, but he’s struggled his whole career with injuries. The talent is there, but there are doubts about whether he can get on the field for a prolonged amount of time. White will go undrafted in the majority of fantasy drafts.

WR3 – Taylor Gabriel

Gabriel was acquired in Free Agency from the Falcons. He had a poor 2017 season in Atlanta after a promising 2016. He’s a small, gadget player that can be used in a number of positions. He won’t have too much fantasy relevance as he hasn’t had a season with more than 35 receptions.

TE – Trey Burton

Trey Burton was one of the hottest names on the Free Agent market. His play last year in Zach Ertz’s absence showed he can get it done as the TE1 in the offense. This earned him a 4-year deal worth $32 million. He should have high usage as a redone threat and safety blanket for Trubisky. He could end up being a top 12 TE this year, and a steal in most fantasy drafts.