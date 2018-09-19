NFL 2018: Top 3 Matchups for Week 3

Vinay Kanakadandila FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 30 // 19 Sep 2018, 09:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ryan Fitzpatrick and Patrick Mahomes

Week 2 of the NFL has concluded. It was wild, unpredictable and controversial. Deshaun Watson had no idea what the game situation was and scrambled wildly for 15 seconds and then throwing the ball in the middle of the field instead of throwing it away. The Green Bay Packers were involved in another nail-biting finish, thanks to some controversial penalty calls by the refs.

But the true revelation for the young 2018 season has been two quarterbacks who took the league by storm with their unprecedented play in the first two weeks. Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs 2017 first round draft pick after taking up the reigns for Alex Smith went berserk in the first two weeks tossing for a whopping 10 touchdowns reminiscing of what Deshaun Watson did with his brief 2017 stint before getting injured.

This was expected of Mahomes, but what was not expected is the performance by Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick who is filling in for the starter Jamies Winston, who is facing a 3 - game suspension, played in an unprecedented manner helping the Buccaneers upset the New Orleans Saints and the defending Super Bowl Champions Philadelphia Eagles in back to back weeks, by tossing 8 touchdowns of his own in these two games. If Fitzpatrick continues his FitzMagic in Week 3 against the Steelers, it is going to be hard for the coaching staff to remove him from the starting lineup. He could be this year's Case Keenum.

After Week 2, there are so many surprises on top of the divisions. Dolphins, Bengals, Bucs all are leading in their respective divisions. Eagles meanwhile sharing it with Cowboys and Redskins, has their franchise quarterback Carson Wentz coming back this week after being medically cleared. Josh Gordon also found a new home in perennial AFC East Winners New England Patriots.

Week 3 has its fair share of juicy matchups. Let's Take a look at the Top-3(4) matchups in Week 3.

1 / 5 NEXT