NFL 2018: Top 3 Matchups for week 5 and Q1 award winners

2018 Quarter season award winners

Week 4 brought back some normalcy to NFL after a bizarre Week 3. Buffalo Bills are back to be bad, Fitzpatrick's magic wore off, Mayfield's Canton Hype put to a rest, for now. Mayfield who had one of the best halves by a QB this season, he had an up and down game in week 4. He tossed for 4 TDs but also had 4 back-breaking turnovers which resulted in 21 Raider points and their first win of the season.

Week 4, nonetheless had its own moments. Jared Goff played one of the cleanest games by a QB this season in the TNF matchup against the Vikings. He tossed for five touchdowns with a perfect QB rating of 158.3. But, that is not the top performance of the week. Mitch Trubisky had other plans, he thrashed the Buccaneers defense by tossing 6 touchdowns of which five of them were in the first half alone. He completed 73.1% of his passes with an almost near perfect QB rating of 154.6.

It has been the week of quarterbacks finding their grooves back. Deshaun Watson and Andrew Luck put on a show this past Sunday outduel each other, with Watson drawing the last blood in one of the three OT games and giving the Texans their first Win. Colts coach Frank Reich went for it in 4th down for the win instead of punting for the tie, giving one final chance for the Texans to win.

In the similar situation, Titans Coach Mike Vrabel also went for it, which is also in the OT, but they converted which later turned in to a TD drive giving the win for Titans over the defending Champions Eagles. Both the coaches went for the Wins instead of Tie and that's the way it should be. Colts coach later said he would do it 10 out of 10 times.

Through four weeks, the NFL offenses have shattered many Passing records, one of them being 228 passing TDs in just 4 weeks which is a good 23 TDs more than the next best. The new rules and the controversial roughing the passer penalties have given offense more boost and create some new records. There have been a lot created in first 4 weeks, expect many more to be shattered in rest of the season.

Offense rules: So far there have been 12 QBs who have thrown for at least 400 yards in a game this season, the most in NFL history through the first four weeks of a season. The five individual 400-yard passing performances this week are the most in a single week in league history — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2018

Before we go look at week 5 matchups my look at the favorites for the top awards this season at the quarter mark.

Most Valuable Player: Patrick Mahomes, QB Kansas City Chiefs

Best Offensive Player: Alvin Kamara, RB New Orleans Saints

Best Defensive Player: Khalil Mack, DE Chicago Bears

Comeback Player: JJ Watt, DE Houston Texans

Best Offensive Rookie: Calvin Ridley, WR Atlanta Falcons

Best Defensive Rookie: Denzel Ward, CB Cleveland Browns

Well, week 4 is in the past and let's look ahead to Week 5 which has some of the best worst teams facing off each other.

